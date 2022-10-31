Genshin Impact TCG Mode Coming Soon

Players of Genshin Impact will soon have another game mode to look forward to. The massively popular gacha RPG is getting its very own trading card game within the main adventure. The news was originally revealed last month during the game’s Version 3.1 Special Program live stream event. However up until now, little else was known about the TCG or what it would actually look and play like.

Today, Hoyoverse has shared some new details on what players can expect from the upcoming Genshin Impact TCG. Additionally, it appears that the new mode could be heading into the game reasonably soon, with many anticipating that it’ll arrive in the game’s next major update. That’s the one after the upcoming planned version 3.2 update on November 2. As reported earlier, version 3.3 is set to be rolled out in early December and will bring two new characters, Wanderer and Faruzan, along with it. It’s now thought that the planned TCG, which Hoyoverse has revealed is called “Genius Invokation TCG,” may arrive around the same time as the new version 3.3 content.

New Permanent Gameplay in Genshin Impact Coming Soon!

Genius Invokation TCG will be a light-hearted, casual gameplay mode that has PvE at its core. All cards can be obtained in-game, with no reward system tied to PvP. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/O0K9tWl9gi — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 31, 2022

A new tweet on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account has revealed a little more about the type of TCG players can expect to be dealing with. Described as a “lighthearted, casual gameplay mode,” the game looks like it’ll aim to include all players in its core PvE-focused system. The trading card action will be playable in both PvE and PvP match modes, so players will be able to take part in matches both with and against their friends. However, it’s also explained that all cards will be able to be found within the main Genshin Impact game and there’ll be no rewards tied to its PvP mode. Duels will be an option not just for playing with friends, but also for playing against different in-game “characters and NPCs,” which sounds kind of interesting.

It’s also made clear in the post that the upcoming TCG mode is still in development and so players shouldn’t take any of the features or images displayed as finished products. However, it’s clear that the Genshin Impact TCG is definitely happening. For now, it’s mainly a case of waiting to see when it launches, and what shape it’ll take when players get stuck into its gameplay. Whether it’ll join the ranks of other in-game TCG successes such as Gwent from The Witcher 3 or the new Tales of Tribute in The Elder Scrolls Online, we’ll have to wait and see. Given Genshin Impact‘s massive popularity and player base though, it’s probably a safe bet that this will probably be a hit with fans of trading card games.

Genshin Impact version 3.2 launches on November 2. The game is available free to play on PC, PS5, PS4, iOS, and Android devices.

Source