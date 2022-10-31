Genshin Impact Announces Wanderer and Faruzan for Version 3.3

HoYoverse has officially announced two new characters coming to Genshin Impact in the 3.3 update scheduled for early December. Wanderer and Faruzan have been hyped by the community for a while, as both have appeared in a number of past leaks. Wanderer plays a massive role in Genshin‘s story, while not much is known about the Anemo character Farazan.

Anemo user and five-star character Wanderer has another, more-recognizable name to fans: Scaramouche. The Fatui Harbinger made his first appearance during the Unreconciled Stars event, in which it was revealed that he was almost the Electro Archon. However, after being born, he made the mistake of crying, proving to Ei that he was too weak and didn’t have what it took for the demanding role.

After having his powers sealed by Ei, Wanderer decided to become a member of the Fatui, proving himself worthy as a Harbinger to the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa. It’s believed that Wanderer will become a good guy prior to his release as a playable character, and despite having wielded the Electro element in the past, he’s now listed as having an Anemo Vision.

Another Anemo user, the intelligent Faruzan is a famous member of the Sumeru Akademiya. Despite her young appearance, she’s much older than players may think. While her weapon hasn’t been officially announced, many believe the four-star character to be a bow user.

According to leakers, the 3.4 update will bring with it five-star character Alhaitham and the 4-star character Yaoyao. The 3.5 update will bring the five-star character Dehya and the four-star character Mika.

Earlier this month, longtime Genshin Impact players began complaining about the title’s lack of endgame content, earning a response from the dev team.

“If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players,” the company said in an interview with GameSpot. Future updates will include more interesting and varied content, rather than anything too difficult for casual players to take on.

This May, it was announced that Genshin Impact had surpassed a whopping $3 billion in global lifetime player spending across Google Play and the App Store since its launch in September 2020. Following this, Genshin Impact took 171 days to generate its first $1 billion on mobile. By that pattern, the game has averaged revenue of around $1 billion every six months.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. A Nintendo Switch version is currently in development, though no release date has been announced. An anime series is currently in development at Ufotable, the animation studio behind Demon Slayer. Update 3.2 will be released on November 2, bringing with it the grand finale of the Sumeru questline.

