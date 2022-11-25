Genshin 3.3 All Senses Clear, All Existence Void Trailer Drops

Genshin Impact has become a behemoth of a video game. There are plenty of players all around the world enjoying this video game experience. Best of all, the video game is free-to-play, so you don’t have to spend a dime to get started. While there is still an influx of newcomers jumping into the Genshin Impact, there are some players who have been grinding away at the game since it was released. The wait for new major content is winding down if you’re a veteran player. This upcoming month we’re going to receive a significant version update to Genshin Impact that will take us to version 3.3.

There is plenty of hype built around the upcoming version, and today, a brand-new trailer has dropped. The developers have dubbed this the All Senses Clear, All Existence Void trailer which you can view above. It’s just a little taste of what’s to come this December. Overall, the new version that players will be working through follows the events from the previous Genshin Impact version 3.2. We’ll mainly follow Scaramouche to Irminsul in another epic journey. However, what exactly will be uncovered remains a mystery for now.

This new version will also pack in a couple of new characters, a new quest, and of course, as we mentioned earlier, a storyline. If you have already completed the previous campaigns, you can mark your calendar for the upcoming version on December 6, 2022. We’ll get new events and quests to work through as we approach the holiday season. Now it looks like Genshin Impact players will have plenty of new content to work through during their holiday break. Regardless, if you haven’t already started up this free-to-play hit game, you can do so now across multiple platforms.

As it stands right now, Genshin Impact is just about available on everything. Development studio miHoYo has released this game for the Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms. We also know that the game will eventually hit the Nintendo Switch platform, but we’re still waiting on a release date. Unfortunately, those on the Xbox line of console platforms, such as the Xbox One and current Xbox Series X/S consoles, will not find this game available within the digital marketplace. But, with its immense popularity, perhaps we’ll see that change in the future. In the meantime, you can check out the latest Genshin Impact version 3.3, All Senses Clear, All Existence Void trailer in the video embedded above.

