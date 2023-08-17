Top 58 Best Free PC Games Available Now

Note: Please note that these games are not listed in any particular order.

If your PC is powerful enough, a wide range of free-to-play games is at your disposal. Many of these titles are just as good as their premium counterparts and fans can enjoy a wide range of genres from shooters and team-oriented MOBAs to turn-based and real-time strategy games. We’re counting down the best free PC games you can play right now.

#58 Pineapple on pizza

Platform: PC

Release Date: March 28, 2023

Given how costly everything is nowadays, it’s understandable that you might want to enjoy a short but sweet experience that doesn’t cost a dime. To that end, Pineapple On Pizza is the game for you to scratch that itch.

In the game, which lasts only about ten minutes, you’ll head to a dance party on an island. But you’re not going to take part in the dancing. Instead, you’re going to try and break up this party and be the “pineapple on pizza” that you were born to be.

It might sound odd at first, but once you dive into the game, you’ll see the potential.

#57 The Murder of Sonic The Hedgehog

Platform: PC

Release Date: March 31, 2023

It should’ve been a simple birthday party, but now, it’s so much more! The Murder of Sonic The Hedgehog will put you in the middle of a fun birthday party event on board a mystery train.

But in a twist, Sonic is the one who “dies” on the Mirage Express! You are tasked with finding out who “did the deed” and bringing them to justice! It won’t be easy, there are plenty of familiar characters and new ones, and each has a story to tell!

So what will happen as you dive down this rabbit hole of a murder mystery? Get the game and find out!

#56 Brawlhalla

A highly enjoyable and free-to-play platform brawler with an awesome roster of characters to play with, Brawlhalla is great fun if you enjoy levelling up your fighters in quick-play matches. Available on PC and mobile, Brawlhalla also makes use of crossover content with its playable roster, with characters such as Lara Croft, a range of WWE Superstars, characters from The Walking Dead and a variety of other comic book and tv show icons. As well as being visually impressive, Brawlhalla is completely free to play and makes use of speedy and effective fighting mechanics for a smooth and satisfying brawler experience.

#55 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

As a free tactical first-person shooter, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular multiplayer shooters. Two teams will fight it out in a number of different objective-based game modes in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The teams play the roles of terrorists and counter-terrorists, with modes that involve the capture and/or rescue of hostages and planting or defusing bombs, for example. This is a solid choice for those who are looking for a free-to-play shooter game with a distinctly militaristic vibe. Plus, with roughly 11 million players jumping into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive every month, there’ll be no shortage of matches to get involved with. Destiny 2 (1 Oct 2019)

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular online shooters of today, thanks to its engaging sci-fi setting and multiple exploration and combat options. Players have the freedom to explore the game’s vast intergalactic worlds as they embark on a variety of missions, challenges and events. In addition, players can enjoy cooperative or competitive gameplay thanks to Destiny 2’s multiplayer world. This is a game that’s well-supported and constantly evolving, so players can lock in for the long haul as they upgrade their character’s gear, weapons, armour and mods throughout the gameplay. Destiny 2 is an exciting mix of intense combat and spacefaring exploration that will appeal to those who love the science fiction shooter genre.

#54 World of Warships

If naval warfare is your thing then World of Warships is a great free-to-play option. Players can enjoy large-scale battles on the open seas both in competitive and cooperative multiplayer. The game has a PvP battle mode which is essentially random battles between two teams of 12 players, as well as Ranked battles for those who wish to take their seafaring combat a little more seriously. In addition, players can team up and take on the game’s AI opponents in PvE matches, for a more collaborative sailing experience. World of Warships has a variety of different ships for players to enjoy getting to grips with, all from the early 20th century. If you’re a naval buff, then this is the game for you.

#53 Unturned

A free-to-play zombie survival game, Unturned has a distinctly Roblox-like style to it, albeit with a much more apocalyptic vibe. As one of the few remaining survivors in a world filled with zombies, players must see if they’ve got what it takes to survive and thrive in their harsh new surroundings. Crafting and forging alliances will also be a key part of the survival experience, with a focus on base building and fortifications as another. The world of Unturned is massive, thanks to five fully developed maps and one community-created sandbox map for players to venture their way across. Zombie survival with extensive modding options awaits in this game.

#52 Splitgate

Splitgate is a free-to-play sci-fi shooter with an emphasis on fast-paced action via the method of portal hopping. Players have full control over portal creation, meaning they can use them as part of their defensive or attacking strategies. Flank or frag opponents sneakily by creating portals behind them, or use them to zip around the arena quickly and seamlessly, making fast traversal part of your combat routine. Splitgate’s portal-based FPS style makes for highly enjoyable, explosive and speedy gameplay sessions, so if shooters and the element of surprise are your things then Splitgate is bound to be an exciting challenge for you.

#51 Star Wars: The Old Republic

In Star Wars: The Old Republic, players can jump into the Star Wars universe with this extensive free-to-play MMORPG. Players can live out their ultimate Star Wars roleplaying dreams as a Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunter or one of the main other character options. The game is set a good three thousand years before the events of the Star Wars movies, giving players a new but wholly familiar experience of the galaxies far, far away. Players have the choice to follow their desires to fight for the Light or Dark side of the mysterious Force in this online adventure that’s been running for more than a decade.

#50 Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a title that exploded in popularity earlier this year. A free-to-play MMORPG, the game gives players a ton to do in terms of gameplay, the world you can explore, the characters you can build, and more. Best of all, the game is easy to pick up, but difficult to master. You can team up with other players to go on quests or raids, making this a perfect game for those wanting to find a new title to play with friends. After becoming incredibly successful in South Korea years ago, the game is now being enjoyed by millions of players around the world.

This game looks like one that will continue to grow for a while, so you might want to jump in and see what it can offer.

#49 Aperture Desk Job

Sadly, as noted on the game’s Steam page, Aperture Desk Job is not Portal 3. Sorry, everyone.

What the game is, though, is a short experience perfect for playing on the Steam Deck to showcase the console’s potential. Yes, it can also be played on PC for those who haven’t managed to snag one just yet. In the game, you are a new recruit at Aperture, the company behind the Portal test. You’re just trying to get through your boring work day but as you’d expect, not everything goes to plan.

#48 Deltarune Chapters 1 & 2

Deltarune is a parallel story to one of the most beloved indie games of all time, Undertale. Toby Fox is back at it again with his retro style of gameplay mixed in with some seriously deep stories and characters.

You’ll get to play as two brand new characters, all the while meeting old friends like Sans from Undertale. The game’s chapter-based content makes it more compelling to play, and you can expect plenty of challenges ahead. If you loved Undertale, you’ll need to try out Deltarune. After all, it won’t cost you a penny.

#47 Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger, and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist

What happens when you have only 15 minutes to pull off a heist that could seriously affect the world? In the strangely titled Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger, and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist, you’ll be put into the shoes of a master thief who must venture out and rob various places and people without getting caught. Apparently, the team behind the title was so invested in their work that they couldn’t even finish the description of the game. Check out the Steam page to see what we mean.

#46 Helltaker

Sometimes, you have to wonder what these game devs are thinking about when they make these games. When it comes to Helltaker, your whole purpose is to go to the underworld to try to romance some ladies who happen to be demons. You’ll need to fight, solve puzzles, and win the hearts of the demon girls of your dreams. Just be mindful–these are demon girls, and they’ll kill you if they get the urge. Actually, they might just kill you no matter what.

#45 Cry of Fear

Originally meant to be a simple mod for Half-Life, Cry of Fear soon evolved into a deep horror experience. In this game, you play as a boy exploring a mysterious town in Scandinavia, and as you do so, you start to lose your mind. Cry of Fear offers a deep single-player experience, but you can also co-op it with friends. The immersion of the game is what the devs want you to remember, and there are plenty of scares to help you feel immersed. Not only that, but the game has multiple endings for you to discover.

#44 Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden

Buckle up, because this one is weird. Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden is a sequel to a certain classic game mixed with Space Jam–the Michael Jordan one, not the Lebron one. In this game, you play as NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who inadvertently (through a dunk of all things) killed a bunch of people and got basketball banned from the world. Now, you’re in a post-apocalyptic world where Barkley must use his skills to save the day alongside past and present NBA players.

It’s weird, but for a free RPG, it’s hard to top. Admit it, you’re curious.

#43 Shrine 2

The original Doom games inspired many future first-person shooters. Shrine 2 was made within the Doom Engine, yet has its own visuals, enemies, and weapons for players to enjoy. In the game, you’ll have to clear 32 difficult levels, survive dozens of enemies, defeat 6 major bosses, and collect a cavalcade of weapons to shoot monsters with. Ready to have some mindless fun? Grab it today.

#42 Himno

If instead of heart-pounding action you’re looking for a more fun and lighthearted title, Himno is for you. This game was made by one person who wanted to make a game to help him de-stress. He made a platforming title where your actions are simple but cause the world to light up around you as you move.

There’s no violence or death in this game. The only thing you’re meant to do is enjoy moving through the countless procedurally generated areas it offers. It may not sound like much at first, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it. After all, some of the best things in life are free.

#41 Matilda Castilla

Matilda Castilla is another in a long line of ‘love latter’ games–specifically, ones that are meant to be retro and give you both fun and a challenge. Similar to Ghosts and Goblins, players will need to work hard to not just see what’s going on in the realm, but also to avoid taking hits of any kind. With 48 enemies for you to get around, you’ll need to be smart about it. Add some tough boss battles and you’ve got a retro title that is begging to be played.

#40 No One Lives Forever

The No One Lives Forever series is one that you might have missed. In this love letter to old spy films, you play as Catie Archer, a spy who must complete various missions. Along the way, you’ll find a variety of gadgets disguised as typical female items to ensure you don’t get caught. Add that to the weapons you carry and you’ll find yourself enjoying this absolute blast of a free title. Sadly, if you’re hoping for more from the franchise, it’s tied up in legal issues. Hopefully, those are fixed in the future.

#39 If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travelers

Never knock the power of a point-and-click adventure game, because they can be deceptively good. If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travelers tells the stories of four very different characters in a horror setting set on a train. There’s a lot going on in this title, and to be fair, this won’t be for everyone given some of its themes. However, if you’re up for something special and unique, this adventure might just be for you. Choose this one if you prefer something story-heavy.

#38 Doki Doki Literature Club

Doki Doki Literature Club may seem like a cutesy title focused on books, but there’s a lot more going on here than meets the eye. Don’t get thrown off by the anime aesthetic, because this title is hiding something sinister. This game is meant to subvert expectations and make you question everything. It’s also enough to give you nightmares, so tread carefully.

#37 Space Funeral

Space Funeral was a title made in RPG Maker, and the game plays on certain tropes to deliver an interesting experience that blends shooting and role-playing elements quite well. You’ll play as Phillip, who ventures off of his world–and specifically his home in Scum Village–to figure out what happened to his home and why it’s been corrupted. You’ll need to be smart to make it through the rather gruesome enemies this game will throw at you.

#36 Sonic Robo Blast 2

Some of these games are free because they use certain characters and themes that aren’t legal to sell. That doesn’t mean creators can’t make them–it just means that they need to follow certain rules. Sonic Robo Blast 2 uses certain ports to create an open-source 3D world for Sonic and pals to roam. Because it’s open-source, anyone can add in on the fun!

#35 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rescue-Palooza!

Another fan-made game using beloved characters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rescue-Palooza! puts you back in the 80s when the TMNT were hitting systems hard with their fun and fast gameplay. You’ll be able to play as the turtles, April, Casey Jones, and others as you try to defeat enemies and save the day!

#34 La-Mulana

La Mulana is a retro-inspired adventure title that has players taking on the role of a certain archaeologist in search of the Secret Treasure of Life. As you might have guessed, the game isn’t going to give you that treasure so easily. You’ll have to use your wits and weapons in order to stop the creatures that rest within the ruins while figuring out a number of complex puzzles. Can you make it out alive?

#33 The Dark Mod

Based on a Doom 3 mod and influenced by the Thief series, The Dark Mod is another open-source fan game where you can make your own content as well as play levels made by others. Over 150 of them have been made so far, so you’ll be busy for a while. You’ll play as a thief exploring a gothic steampunk world to find treasure while defeating monsters along the way. The creativity in this mod has been praised for some time, and you’d be wise to try it out for yourself.

#32 AM2R

Samus Aran recently got her mojo back via Metroid Dread on the Nintendo Switch. However, dedicated fans have been working to remake/remaster the earlier games in the franchise and AM2R is one such example. The title stands for Another Metroid 2 Remake and the game features improvements like a map system, new areas, mini-bosses, redone graphics and music, an updated artificial intelligence for enemies, and a log system similar to Metroid Prime.

#31 Genshin Impact

Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact released in 2020 and was an instant hit on iOS, Android, and PS5. The game features an anime-style open-world environment and an action-based battle system using elemental magic. This RPG is free-to-play and monetized through gacha game mechanics where players can obtain new characters and weapons by spending real-world cash. Genshin Impact has proved so popular, it received a PS5 version in 2021. The game is also on its way to Nintendo Switch sometime in the future.

#30 Rocket League

Rocket League was a quick indie hit when it launched. There’s not a lot to talk about here–the game throws players into supped-up cars on a futuristic soccer field. Using these cars, you’ll have to race down the area towards a massive soccer ball and attempt to smash it into the opposing player’s goal. It’s a game that will take players a while to get used to control-wise, but once you get the feel, this game is an absolute blast. Vehicles in this game feel like they are able to fly through the field and there’s nitro to further enhance your speed, not to mention a jump feature. Two players can work together as a team or engage in a competitive mode.

#29 Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is a free-to-play FPS title set in 2054 in which players must battle it out in Neo-Arcadia. Visually, the game has a similar setting to Overwatch, and the gameplay is incredibly fast. With several teams dropping into the map, the game begins to shrink down. Rather than being a standard circle that closes in on players, random sections of the city will start to glitch and eventually be erased off the map, forcing you to leave.

If a teammate happens to lose their life, they will be able to maneuver around the map to respawn points for another living player to revive them. Another interesting aspect is that this game is focused on streaming–viewers can vote on different in-game events such as low gravity or offering infinite ammo for a duration of time.

#28 Valorant

Valorant launched in 2020 for PC. Developed by Riot Games, also responsible for the hit MOBA title League of Legends, this team-based tactical FPS is often called a blend of CSGO and Overwatch. The game focuses on team objectives and fast-paced movement along with high-precision gunplay. There’s a lot of working with your team and quickly taking shots at the enemy. The game has a large roster of heroes available, and each hero has their own unique ability and attributes. You’ve likely seen streamers getting addicted to this one. It’s a blast.

#27 Realm Royale

The market is flooded with battle royale titles, but if you’re wanting something a bit different and more lighthearted, Realm Royale may be worth checking out. In a lot of ways, it’s similar to Fortnite and Creative Destruction but without the building element. Instead, players must focus on outlasting everyone else while searching for different unique power-ups and weapons. Recent reviews have been rather positive and while there is the usual battle pass to purchase for different goods, you can enjoy the game for free without being at a disadvantage.

#26 Dauntless

Dauntless is a great game for those who enjoy the Monster Hunter franchise. It’s also a great meter for those wondering if Monster Hunter is for them. Since this is a free-to-play title, you can save quite a bit of money picking this game up before attempting something like Monster Hunter: World, a game we have listed down below. With Dauntless, players are tasked with forming parties and joining in on hunts against mythical monsters. With each takedown, players are rewarded with new loot.

With this loot, players can craft new armor and buff their stats when having to face other types of monsters. Some battles can be quite lengthy as you’ll need to not only monitor your vitals but keep track of every move a monster makes. Players will also find a rather active online community enjoying this title.

#25 Duelyst

Duelyst is a competitive multiplayer tactical turn-based strategy game with cards. It has minions, spells, and artifacts–all the stuff you’d come to expect from a digital card game that’s played out on a board similar to Final Fantasy Tactics. It’s also one of the best online games there is at the moment, and is quite friendly to newcomers to the genre.

#24 Warframe

Warframe is a title that has been out for a while, but one that many may have missed. In the game, you’ll play as a soldier that is given a suit of incredible power known as a Warframe. With over 40 different kinds of Warframes to choose from, each featuring different capabilities, players will need to choose the best one for the mission at hand.

That mission, as told you to by the mysterious Lotus, is to travel across a vast system of planets and fight off warring factions that are trying to destroy everything.

#23 Dota 2

The sequel to the Warcraft 3 mod, Dota 2 is a competitive action game that’s played by millions around the globe. Popular for years now, players pick from a pool of over a hundred heroes, forming two teams of five players that go up against each other on a map, defending their base and attacking the enemy.

#22 Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

From the developers of World of Warcraft and Diablo comes Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, an online card game that pits players against each other using fully customizable player decks. Players can earn new cards simply by playing the game for free or can pay to gain instant access to new decks of cards. This is a major esports title and one well worth playing for no cost at all. Be warned–it’s addictive.

#21 SCP: Containment Breach

SCP: Containment Breach is a free-to-play title based on the SCP Foundation mythos. To be exact, the game is based on SCP-870, a story about a hideous man-made object which comes to life when you aren’t looking and attempts to kill you. It’s a bit like the weeping angels in Doctor Who.

If you aren’t staring at it or looking at what it’s doing, it’ll kill you, so you have to keep your eyes open and blink whenever you have a chance to do so. Yes, it’s as terrifying as it sounds.

#20 Planetside 2

Planetside 2 is a free-to-play massively multiplayer first-person shooter which offers full-scale battles across the face of the planet Auraxis, where three distinct groups are locked in a battle for territorial dominance. They have at their disposal numerous vehicles and weapons to allow for a futuristic experience of war.

This isn’t a game that’s easy to pick up and play, but it’s one you’ll want to master. You’ll need to invest some time finding a dedicated group of players and staging assaults, or you may find yourself lost and alone without a clue as to your objectives.

#19 Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 is Valve’s biggest free-to-play game and one that offers AAA-quality first-person shooter action through a variety of game modes ranging from simple Capture the Flag and Team Deathmatch to unique additions like Push the Cart. The game also plays host to a variety of objective control modes and a bomb delivery mode. Players can also indulge in a cooperative mode called Mann vs Mann, which pits players against throngs of robotic enemies across a variety of maps.

#18 Alien Swarm

Released by Valve for free, Alien Swarm is a remake of the Unreal 2004 mod that brought classic Gauntlet-style cooperative gameplay to Steam. With several classes to choose from, a host of upgrades, and a ranking system, Alien Swarm provides countless hours of four-person cooperative play. With over 40 weapons to unlock and 64 achievements to unlock, it’s time to get started.

#17 Spelunky

In Spelunky, players control a spelunker in search of treasure within a series of different caves. While underground, players are susceptible to enemies, traps, and, of course, damsels in need of rescuing. Spelunky is eternally entertaining and unique as levels are randomly generated with four distinct areas that increase in difficulty. The second installment only adds to the fun, with more treasure to loot, dangerous caverns to explore, and people in need of rescue. Best of all, the sequel added cooperative gameplay with secondary player options available both locally and online.

#16 Cave Story

Cave Story is an epic adventure told in gorgeous 16-bit. Inspired by games like Metroid, Castlevania, and Commander Keen, the game puts players into the shoes of an amnesiac boy who awakens in a strange world populated by floating islands. Players journey through the world completing platform puzzles and shooting enemies.

#15 D&D Online

D&D Online is an attempt to bring the magic of the pen and paper game Dungeons & Dragons to the PC. As a massively multiplayer game, D&D Online invites players to group up in parties or much larger raids to clear dungeons and progress through a massive story. Players will engage in a number of quests that color their character’s personal story. The game recieved its 40th update in 2018, and plenty of players are still logging in daily.

#14 Quake Live

Quake Live is a new variant of Quake III Arena designed to run on Windows, OSX, and Linux platforms through a web browser plugin. The FPS features a number of updates over Q3A and allows players to go head to head in online duels. Players can participate in free-for-alls, capture the flag, and team deathmatch, as well as specialized modes like InstaFreeze. Quake Live enjoys an active community of both amateur and professional gamers and is one of the few online games intended to be played as a professional sport.

#13 League of Legends

This DOTA-inspired game is one of the most popular online multiplayer games the internet has to offer. It may not be entirely possible to thrive on League of Legends by sticking to the free mode, but that shouldn’t stop you from playing the game, and—if you don’t like the idea of spending time to unlock champions—paying to unlock the ones you’d like to play. There’s a reason it’s been popular for over a decade.

#12 Path of Exile

This free-to-play action RPG takes place in a dark fantasy world where the government has exiled people to a ruined continent called Wraeclast. Path of Exile has players take control of one of these exiled people, choosing from seven character classes: Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Shadow, Witch, Templar, or Scion. From there, players must fight their way back to their homeland by defeating ancient gods and evil beings. Path of Exile features the explorations of large outdoor areas, caves, and dungeons.

#11 World of Tanks

World of Tanks is an MMO that takes place in the mid-20th century. The game is an action title that features vehicular combat. Players will be fighting with a variety of tanks that will vary in stats and as players progress within the game, new tanks can be collected to use in online matches. The game has been around since 2010 and it debuted as an esports game in 2012. Many claim that it can be slow towards the beginning, but sticking with it will certainly pay off.

#10 Smite

Smite has been around for a few years now on the PC. This is a MOBA game that focuses on mythological figures going to battle. If you’re familiar with titles such as League of Legends, you can expect the same overall gameplay here. However, there are a number of game modes to choose from which will alter the overall gameplay goals or maps, such as Clash, a game mode that only contains two lanes.

#9 MANDAGON

MANDAGON is a platformer inspired by Tibetan theology. The game design looks similar to titles such as Super Meat Boy and Fez, however, the game is non-linear offering a bit more on the exploration front. Overall, your goal is to acquire various tablets and bring them to shrines. While that sounds pretty bare bones, there is a unique narrative journey to be enjoyed while you play.

#8 Paladins

The free-to-play title Paladins: Champions of the Realm is easy to pick up and play. Similar in feel to Overwatch, this title from Hi-Rez Studios brings the cross-platform hero shooter to the handheld platform without any graphical sacrifices. While there is a learning curve for more serious gamers, those with a casual interest in a fun fantasy FPS won’t regret grabbing this one.

#7 Warface 2016: Anubis

Warface 2016: Anubis is a polished FPS game that offers both the ability to play with or against your friends. The title plays extremely well, though being a free-to-play title means that it does offer a few microtransactions. With that said, these microtransactions are completely optional– if players spend enough time playing the game, new unlocks and items can be acquired without spending a dime.

#6 Call of Duty: Warzone

The battle royale genre has taken the video game industry by storm. One of the most popular in recent memory is Call of Duty: Warzone released in March of 2020. This is your typical battle royale set within the Call of Duty universe. Players have the ability to customize their character and loadouts a bit before dropping into a massive map and trying to demolish the competition.

Like other games in the genre, players will be exploring the map, gathering resources, and fighting off other players. There are a few different game mode options allowing you to play solo or in duos, trios, or quads. The development studio has been updating the game regularly to ensure that bugs are fixed as soon as possible.

#5 Minecraft Classic

You’ve heard of Minecraft. A global phenomenon, endless worlds can be created and explored, making for quite a fun and relaxing gameplay experience. The main focus of this game is to explore and thrive in a world filled with friendly critters, NPCs, and monsters. When you start a game, you’ll need to build, harvest, hunt, and maintain your health along with your hunger. Meanwhile, you’ll have the ability to explore and find great spots to start building up a base.

Current editions of the game cost money, but Microsoft did release the Minecraft Classic edition completely for free. In fact, the game can be enjoyed right now in your web browser without downloading a thing. Please note that this classic edition is pretty bare-bones by today’s standards, but it’s great for killing some time.

#4 Gwent

After gaining attention as a minigame in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game was released for those fans hungry for more. This is a turn-based card game where two players face off against one another, similar to Hearthstone. The goal is to win two out of the three rounds. If you played the popular RPG, you’re likely familiar with the rules. If not, they’re easy, and you’ll be addicted in a matter of minutes.

#3 Fortnite

Fortnite has become one of the biggest video games of the last decade and was the one to put battle royale titles on the map. With its over-the-top cartoonish aesthetics, Fortnite has attracted players of all ages. Overall, the goal of the game is to be the last man standing. Players are able to roam the map freely as they search for resources and goods, though at certain periods. the map size shrinks forcing players to eventually face off in a much smaller area.

#2 Quake Champions

Quake Champions is the latest Quake main entry title since Quake 4 was released in 2005. This is another fast-paced arena FPS where players will face each other with a roster full of characters that each have their own unique abilities and traits. You’ll also find some new faces on the roster such as B.J. Blazkoicz from the Wolfenstein series along with the infamous Doomguy.

Currently, the game is in Early Access on Steam. It was announced during QuakeCon 2018 that the game has gone completely free-to-play.

#1 Apex Legends

Much like Fortnite, Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale. Respawn Entertainment kept this game a secret, but upon release, it gathered millions of players within the first week.

The game focuses on teams of three, and players can choose from a number of heroes, each with unique skills. If you enjoy the Titanfall series, you’ll enjoy the fact that this game is set in the same universe. Apex Legends takes place approximately thirty years after the events of Titanfall 2. The game is currently a huge hit, and you’ll find a massive community actively playing at any time of day. Best of all, if you have a few friends, you can easily start a squad together for online matches.

Bonus Games

Undefeated

Video games are meant to be wish fulfillment. You may not be able to do something in the real world but in the video game world? Go for it. This is the best way to introduce Undefeated, an indie game created by just three students from a university in Japan. The goal of the game is simple–you’re a superhero with unlimited superpowers and you need to defend the city.

Obviously, there’s a little more to it than that. Besides protecting people from crime, you’ll need to go and stop bosses, complete quests, and more.