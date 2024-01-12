Capcom Already Rolled Back Enigma DRM For One Game

If you recall, Capcom was recently making headlines again due to DRM. DRMs are sometimes a necessary piece of software. It’s often described as a double-edged sword because it’s meant to stop piracy and keep video games secure. However, it has often been described as problematic with gameplay performances. Performances can take a hit, and that’s no good for players who want the most out of their gameplay experiences. However, reports started to surface online that Capcom was recently rolling out a new DRM on their older video game titles. One of those games was Resident Evil Revelations.

Resident Evil Revelations had received the Enigma DRM, and that prompted plenty of frustrated players to vent online. Players were not too thrilled to see that this DRM was being put on the game, which presented a series of issues when it came to performance or even booting up the game. Fortunately, it looks like the DRM has been taken out. As reported by Eurogamer, the Resident Evil Revelations title was rolled back. That’s excellent news for players hoping to play through the game this weekend. But don’t expect the DRM to stay out of the game forever.

Capcom left an update on the Steam page for Resident Evil Revelations that noted that they are investigating the issue and are hoping to resolve it fully. However, upon fixing the problems that this update brought, they will again roll out the update to the masses. We’re unsure if this DRM is causing the performance hit. But it does look like there is an effort to ensure that we will receive this DRM update regardless. What makes it frustrating is that these are older games, and what’s being reported online is that Capcom is moving to remove the ability to modify games.

Mods are always popping up for new releases, and for single-player experiences, there is typically no real issue with mods. These modifications can further enhance the gameplay and even add new content. But Capcom is apparently viewing all mods as cheats and seeking to remove the ability to add them into games, whether they are older titles or new launches. At the very least, Capcom is making an effort to ensure the games are being optimized with the new DRM updates. However, it’s still likely quite disheartening news for players who take up with game mods.