Fallout 4 Is Really Struggling On The Steam Deck

Fallout 4 has been getting a ton of attention lately, especially after the success of their new show. However, there have been some ups and downs already when it comes to the game and how it does on consoles. Recently players on the PlayStation Plus subscription have been required to purchase the full game to get the latest update.

With this new update that released, the Steam Deck – which is the mini handheld computer from Steam – has actually struggled a bit to run the new game since it released. Games that release for PC have to be updated to have the optimization to work on the Steam Deck. When scrolling through the Steam store, you will see if a game is Steam verified or not.

Players who use the Steam Deck to play Fallout 4 have been struggling with an issue that doesn’t let them open the graphic settings anymore since the update and it has created its own problem which was reported by a player on Twitter.

The promised ultrawide implmentation completely stretches out the HUD. I simply cannot believe this was signed off on. Mods fixed this years ago without stretching the HUD pic.twitter.com/plHg8sbwLF — JuiceHead (@JuiceHead33) April 26, 2024

Using the following code can help players on Fallout 4 be able to launch the options again on the Steam Deck and get access to the launcher again according to GameRant. However, this is not the only platforms that are having problems with the update, Xbox is struggling with Quality Mode not working, while Playstation Plus members can’t access the update either.

Fallout 4 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through Steam which makes it available on the Steam Deck.