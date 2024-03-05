Official Fallout Xbox Controllers Hits The Design Lab

It was only a matter of time. Microsoft had already acquired Bethesda, but now it looks like it is embracing one of its newly acquired franchises, Fallout. Fallout fans might be waiting a good while before the next major installment makes its way into the marketplace. Otherwise, you’ll have to stick with the supported Fallout 76 game, which continues to see new updates. But if you can’t get enough of this IP, check out the new Xbox Wireless Controller designs that are popping up online.

Microsoft’s official Xbox Design Lab has now added a design that is all themed on the popular Fallout franchise. If you’re unfamiliar with Xbox Design Lab, this is an official service offered by Microsoft where consumers can completely customize their controllers. Before you purchase a standard controller or go for one of the offered themed controllers, the Xbox Design Lab will allow you to customize your controller’s look.

This controller would then be made by Microsoft and shipped to you. But this newly added Fallout edition adds a custom Fallout-themed body to the controller. What you’ll get on top is a wide variety of Vault Boy icons. Meanwhile, you can still customize the other aspects of your controller to go along with the little vault dwellers flooding the base of the controller.

That means you’ll get to adjust the back, grips, bumpers, triggers, d-pad, thumbsticks, and face buttons, and you can still add a personalized engraved message. So you can still find yourself with a customized controller that suits your style beyond just the standard Fallout-themed base of the controller.

Beyond the controller, there is some additional Fallout goodness coming to your life. While it’s not a video game, there is an official television series adaptation in the works. The first season will air on Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024. According to our report earlier this month, it was noted that this series is almost like a Fallout 5 game installment in terms of being connected to the same mythology. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if this adaptation captures the same amount of attention as Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us series adaptation on HBO.