Former Rockstar Dev Says Fans Might Favor 30 FPS For GTA 6

Developers are actively working away at Grand Theft Auto VI. Easily, the biggest game of 2026 will be GTA 6, and Rockstar Games is hopefully delivering it in a big way. However, one question that continues to get brought up with fans deals with FPS.

Many fans are hopeful that there will be platforms like the PlayStation 5 Pro that can run GTA 6 at 60 FPS. We’ve seen rumors that this might be the case. However, it could all be wishful thinking. For others, it’s believed that we are only getting a 30 FPS experience. Even a notable former developer who worked on the Grand Theft Auto series feels like 30 FPS is a far more sensible option.

GTA 6 30 vs 60 FPS

One fan online took to X and reached out to Obbe Vermeij. If you’re unfamiliar with Obbe, he was a technical director at Rockstar North from 1995 to 2009. They had a hand in bringing several of the iconic Grand Theft Auto video games into the marketplace, their last being Grand Theft Auto IV.

Although Obbe is no longer at Rockstar Games, they are not in the know, but they do feel that the developers will stick with 30 FPS. One fan reached out to ask why that would be the case. According to Obbe, it’s simply due to visuals. Obbe explained that if you dial a game back to 30 FPS, then you can render twice as many polygons. For something more competitive, you might want to sacrifice that to achieve a 60 FPS experience.

It's a trade off. At 30 fps you can render twice as many polygons compared to 60 fps. For a competitive action game you'd always go for the high frame rate but for gta you might prefer the visual details. — Obbe Vermeij (@ObbeVermeij) July 27, 2025

Meanwhile, for something like Grand Theft Auto VI, players might prefer the visual details. Again, we’re all left wondering what the official goal is for Rockstar Games, as they have been keeping things tightly lipped. With that said, we already know that we will be getting this game in May of 2026, so we at least have an official countdown.

Of course, after this game launches, people will already be wondering about what’s next. Obbe even mentioned that the development of GTA 7 shouldn’t take anywhere near as long as GTA 6, and it will not cost less to develop. You can read more about why they feel GTA 7 should have a smoother development experience right here.