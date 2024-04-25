PlayStation Plus Isn’t Allow Players To Get Fallout 4 Update For Free

Fallout 4 has definitely become even more popular since the recent show was released, which many are claiming to be an amazing show overall. Many players of Fallout 4 have been able to get the game through PlayStation’s Plus membership, which allows them to download the game for free as long as they are still a member.

However, it seems those who even got Fallout 4 for free will need to start putting money into the game as they are not able to get the latest update. This update is the next-gen update, and it is only free to those who fully own the game, according to IGN. Something that doesn’t make sense though is players who have the game through Xbox Game Pass is not having the same problem. Although, this could be because of sister company of Bethesda, ZeniMax, is owned by Microsoft who owns Xbox.

This doesn’t change that PlayStation Plus subscribers are complaining about how they can’t install and get the latest update for the game, which would make many quit playing the game until they are able to now purchase the full game, which might be discouraging for some considering they were able to play for almost free.

The update adds some improvements, login fixes, and also quest fixes, as well as widescreen and ultra-widescreen support for PC as well. This update is free to those who have the gameon PC Steam, Microsoft Store, GOG, and Epic Games store as well as consoles both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.