Pokemon GO Players Are Not Happy After Speaking With Customer Service

Pokemon GO has been on the bad side of players lately since their recent avatar update which changed the appearance of all avatars and items for characters in the game. Players logged on to find their avatars had almost completed changed. The whole idea of this update was to make players characters look more lifelike, but instead it did the opposite.

While it did add more hair styles, body sizes, and more, it also changed the overall graphics of which the avatars are viewed in. Instead of appearing to be more realistic, if anything, it looks a lot more like a cartoon. Players have been sharing all over Twitter their concerns and issues with the update, including with certain poses and character sizes, it is visible to see up players skirts.

According to GameRant, a player recently shared out to the customer service which then led to them venting to the community as they got a warning from them. This came after the player made many complaints about issues with their player avatar, and expressing other concerns later on.

The Reddit user, TheLiterateCat shared with the customer service how their Power Pose looked completely different now than when they first bought it, they requested a refund and they were denied it.

The player is now scared of being ban due to the fact they kept reaching out regarding the conversation because they never closed out their customer service conversation, which then means they can’t report another issue in the future if the first one is still open. Niantic then warned the player as they had apparently went against their Terms of Service.

There’s no telling what will happen with Niantic at this point with how many times they keep upsetting players, but hopefully they will get it taken care of…instead of whatever this is.