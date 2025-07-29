PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For August 2025 Announced

PlayStation Plus subscribers, get ready, we finally know what is coming to the service next month. If you’ve been a subscriber, you know that each month, PlayStation offers a few free video games. Next month, you’ll find that there are a total of three games that you can claim and enjoy.

Taking to the official PlayStation Blog, the folks over at Sony Interactive Entertainment decided to pull back the veil for the August monthly games. This is not the additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Instead, this is for all subscribers of PlayStation Plus, so even if you’re just on the entry Essential tier, you’ll still have access to these games.

PlayStation Plus August Monthly Games Include These 3 Titles

The PlayStation Blog confirmed that the video games coming our way include Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. All of the video games included this month will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Likewise, you can expect the games to be available for players to claim on August 5, 2025.

As the year comes to a close, PlayStation Plus Monthly Games will be focusing less on games that will be available on the PlayStation 4 platform in 2026. So, it’s best to take advantage of these next few months and acquire these games while you still can.

Furthermore, that wasn’t the only shred of news that came from this PlayStation Blog post. There was also the reveal of a new set of avatars that players can obtain from fan-favorite games like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, and God of War Ragnarok. These avatars are being offered in celebration of the PlayStation’s 15th anniversary.

Meanwhile, you still have time to acquire this month’s PlayStation Plus games if you have yet to do so. Those games include Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant.