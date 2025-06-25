PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For July Revealed Along With 15th Anniversary Celebration Events

Can you believe that it’s been fifteen years since PlayStation Plus kicked off? Time truly flies, and today, we’re getting official word that PlayStation is looking to kick off the celebration with the announcement of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games. For July, you’ll get three games to hopefully get you by until that next major game on your radar drops.

PlayStation Plus subscribers have three new games to claim next month. Today, on the official PlayStation Blog, Nick Maguire, VP of Global Services and Business Operations at SIE, unveiled the new games heading our way. Best of all, you’ll gain access to these games as soon as July arrives, and they’ll be available to claim for your digital libraries until August 4.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games July 2025

Diablo IV – PS5, PS4

The King of Fighters XV – PS5, PS4

Jusant – PS5

Those are the games that will officially be available starting July 1, 2025. Hopefully, you’ll find some interest in at least one of these titles. There is a good variation of games as well. Whether you’re after a fighting game or a dungeon crawler, this upcoming month might have quite a few players covered.

However, that wasn’t all. This announcement also came with a reveal of PlayStation celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of their PlayStation Plus service. It’s noted that throughout the summer, we’ll have access to a wide range of activities to help celebrate this significant milestone. As it stands, a few events are kicking off starting this month, with even more events planned later on. We’ll list the activities that will be kicking off starting today, as they are listed on the official PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Events