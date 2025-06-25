PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For July Revealed Along With 15th Anniversary Celebration Events

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Can you believe that it’s been fifteen years since PlayStation Plus kicked off? Time truly flies, and today, we’re getting official word that PlayStation is looking to kick off the celebration with the announcement of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games. For July, you’ll get three games to hopefully get you by until that next major game on your radar drops.
PlayStation Plus subscribers have three new games to claim next month. Today, on the official PlayStation Blog, Nick Maguire, VP of Global Services and Business Operations at SIE, unveiled the new games heading our way. Best of all, you’ll gain access to these games as soon as July arrives, and they’ll be available to claim for your digital libraries until August 4.
PlayStation Plus Monthly Games July 2025
- Diablo IV – PS5, PS4
- The King of Fighters XV – PS5, PS4
- Jusant – PS5
Those are the games that will officially be available starting July 1, 2025. Hopefully, you’ll find some interest in at least one of these titles. There is a good variation of games as well. Whether you’re after a fighting game or a dungeon crawler, this upcoming month might have quite a few players covered.
However, that wasn’t all. This announcement also came with a reveal of PlayStation celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of their PlayStation Plus service. It’s noted that throughout the summer, we’ll have access to a wide range of activities to help celebrate this significant milestone. As it stands, a few events are kicking off starting this month, with even more events planned later on. We’ll list the activities that will be kicking off starting today, as they are listed on the official PlayStation Blog.
PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Events
- Let’s Wrestle! – starting today, PS Plus Premium members can jump into a Game Trial of WWE 2K25. Launched in March this year, the latest game in 2K’s incredible wrestling franchise is one of the best yet. So, dive into the action and experience the thrill of playing as your favorite wrestler right now!
- Monster Hunter Wilds – another exciting Game Trial opportunity for PS Plus Premium members. The ultimate hunting experience awaits in Monster Hunter Wilds – available from June 30.
- PlayStation Store Exclusive Offer Weekend – this coming weekend (June 27 – 29), we’ll be offering PlayStation Plus members the opportunity to grab exclusive savings on must-play titles such as Sniper Elite: Resistance, Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII and Star Wars Outlaws.
- Valorant PS Plus Pack – also starting today, all PS Plus members can redeem a Valorant pack at no extra cost which includes: 2x Prelude to Chaos Gun Buddy, 1x Kohaku & Matsuba Player Card, 1x Imperium Spray, 1x Chronovoid Spray, 10x Radianite Points. All items are cosmetic and do not affect gameplay.
- PlayStation Tournaments – starting this Saturday (June 28), we’ll be hosting a special PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Cup tournament. Players will get the opportunity to compete in popular titles like EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, UFC, Madden NFL, College Football, Tekken 8, and more for a chance to win prizes including in-game virtual currency, an exclusive PSN avatar, and Sony Pictures Core Movie Credits. Access the Tournament through custom tournament cards or the in-game menu, choose your competition, and prepare to showcase your skills in exciting 1v1 matchups.*
- Sony Pictures Core – From today through August 12, PlayStation Plus Premium members can unlock a 15% discount on up to 2,000 movies store-wide straight from your console across the Sony Pictures Core library**. Please note, movie titles are subject to change without notice and vary by market.
- Online Multiplayer Weekend – we’ll have an Online Multiplayer weekend this Saturday and Sunday (June 28 at 12:01am to June 29 at 11:59pm local time) where all players can join online multiplayer matches with no PlayStation Plus membership required.