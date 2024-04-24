Pokemon GO Introduces New Biome Backgrounds

Pokemon GO has received another new update following the release of the new avatars. While the first update this week was one that got a lot of negative feedback due to the fact all the avatars look mescaline with no female figure shaped bodies. Many players first logged on to find their accounts avatars looked completely different with the new update and this caused a lot of backlash.

Niantic’s goal overall has been to give Pokemon GO a overhaul, including giving it some graphical improvements…which might not be completely the case when it comes to the avatars but is when it comes to the new backgrounds introduced in this update. When players are trying to capture a Pokemon, the background of which they see will be brand-new based on the biome of which they are in. This event will also bring many Pokemon from Kanto as well to the game according to GameRant.

The point of the updated backgrounds is to improve the quailty of life of the game, but also give players something even more exciting to look forward to while playing. The backgrounds will change according to what you are surrounded by, so if a player goes to the beach, it will show when they go to catch a Pokemon. The weather and time of day will also change the background as well.

This is one of the ways that Pokemon GO is working on trying to improve their game and make it better and it is one that many are enjoying, but hopefully they will fix the avatars soon.