Top Upcoming Vampire Games of 2024

Vampires suck! Or do they? You’ll have to play these video games to find out!

#5 Vampire Dynasty

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA 2024

Do you have what it takes to be a vampire lord? Vampire Dynasty will put your answer to the test! You’ve been turned into a vampire, and now, it’s time to see what kind of night dweller you will be!

The open-world title will let you build a castle and take over the surrounding lands in a way you see fit! Will you be the kind of vampire lord that will dominate others and bring hordes of people under your control? Or, will you attempt to be a kinder ruler and not strike fear into those you meet?

The good news is that you don’t have to make your choices alone! You can play with friends and build a true dynasty together!

#4 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

You might think it’s an easy life being a vampire, but in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, you’ll see just how much that’s not the case.

In this world, a society of vampires live in Seattle and do their best to blend in with the regular people. But now, a war is on the horizon, one that vampires might start. As one of the elder vampires, it’s your job to figure out what to do next. You can choose to lead your people to war or do your best to unravel the conspiracies and keep the peace!

But don’t forget, you’re still a vampire, and that means you’ll need to feed!

#3 #BLUD

Meet Becky Brewster, a young freshman who is new to town and is in for a wild year at school. Oh, and did we mention she’s the latest in a family line of vampire hunters? That’s important because vampires are everywhere at her school and life, and she’ll have to take them all out!

The game is a unique blend of RPG elements, dungeon crawling, all the while being wrapped up in a 90s-style cartoon aesthetic! You’ll take pictures of the vampires to learn more about them and see how you can exploit their weaknesses, and go around town to learn what others are doing!

Surviving school has never been this hard…we think.

#2 Nighthawks

One of the things that fiction often depicts is vampires struggling to “stay hidden” from the human world, as they’ll be hunted once they’re exposed. In Nighthawks, you’ll be in a world where your character was turned into a vampire, and then humanity discovered your species’ existence!

Your will to survive leads you to a city that claims they would support vampires, but it turns out to be a lie. Now, you must fight for your survival more than ever, and that means taking to the streets and feeding until you hunger no longer!

Plus, you can build a nightclub for your vampire kin! That’s pretty cool, right?

#1 EvilVEvil

Welcome to a world where the supernatural isn’t so ‘hidden’ anymore. Instead, it’s out in the open, and where evil roams, unique “heroes” have to rise and stop it.

That would be you, the vampires. After being exposed by society, you’ve decided to take a new role and save the people from the various other monsters that roam the night. The game is a first-person shooter that has tons of multiplayer elements for you to enjoy.

You’ll get to wield weapons and vampiric powers as you attempt to make your place in this ever-growing world. Do you think you can survive what else goes bump in the night?