Rainbow Six Siege X: 6 Best Attackers & Defenders You Need To Unlock First

Choosing your first unlockable Operators is difficult in Rainbow Six Siege X — but some of them are incredibly good and easy to play for beginners. We’re looking for the sweet spot. These are Operators that are worth getting for first-time players because they’re extremely good, fill a niche, and don’t piss off your team for picking them. Here are three characters from both sides that are worth getting right away.

These aren’t the only characters you’ll want. There are over 50 Operators in Rainbow Six Siege X and the meta is changing every season. We’re not too worried about the meta here — this isn’t about picking the best-of-the-best, just suggestions to get you started without falling flat on your face with a low-tier pick. These are Operators you can’t go wrong with.

Iana | Best Premium Attackers

Gadget: Gemini Replicater – Generates a holographic copy that is remotely controlled. The hologram works like a mobile camera. The holographic copy cannot shoot, melee attack or use gadgets but will make noise. It has a time limit, can be exited at any time, and pings opponents when destroyed.

The Replicator is a unique gadget that’s unlike any other — it is a mobile camera decoy that is great for sowing chaos and spying on your opponents. When it is destroyed it will ping the location to your team of anyone that destroyed it. The only downside is that Iana is stationary while using the gadget.

Otherwise, Iana is a good pick. She has a small hitbox frame and a set of useful weapons for players of any skill level. She’s a strong default pick for any attacker team.

Zero | Best Premium Attackers

Gadget: Argus Launcher – A gun that fires a sticky camera that drills through breakable or hard surfaces (like reinforced panels) to spy on the other side. Incredibly useful for marking enemy targets. Also has a single shot laser that can destroy gadgets, distract opponents or even kill a downed enemy.

Another character with an overpowered method for gaining intel, the Argus Launcher fires an almost-invisible camera that sees through walls, so you can spy on your opponents before going in for the kill. Extremely effective, even if Zero has a low health pool. Like Iana, he has a useful set of weapons. Learn how to use his Argus Cameras early and you’ll save your team. If the camera isn’t discovered, you can continue to mark targets for your team after death.

Zofia | Best Premium Attackers

Gadget: KS79 Lifeline – A powerful grenade launcher that can fire concussive or impact ammunition. Each grenade can be manually triggered and causes a dizzying effect and hearing loss temporarily.

Before launching an assault, Zofia’s grenade launcher can safely suppress enemies in a room. This is an easy-to-use Operator with high health and an obviously useful gadget that impairs enemies, setting them up for the kill. She has options for close-range SMGs or a more powerful Assault Rifle. Everything she has is useful, just don’t accidentally concuss your own teammates with a bad grenade shot.

Mira | Best Premium Defenders

Gadget: Black Mirror – A unique device that places a bulletproof glass window in any wall. This is a one-way mirror, so defenders can see through it but attackers can’t. The mirror can be broken with a melee attack.

Mira’s Black Mirror gadget is totally unique and one of the best for Defenders. Setting up a good sightline can change an entire match, allowing your team to watch for attackers or smash out the window and start shooting for an easy kill. You’ll need to watch out for enemies breaking the window and using it to shoot your exposed flank. Otherwise, this is an essential Operator for the defenders. You can’t go wrong.

Rook | Best Premium Defenders

Gadget: Armor Pack – Places a bag of armor on the ground. Allows teammates to collect bonus armor — there’s enough for everyone in your team.

One of the most useful and simplest Operators in the game, Rook is a good character to pick for literally any situation. His ability allows him to place a container full of armor on the ground. Place a marker in Quickplay to alert your team and they’ll all collect the bonus protection. This buff is always useful and keeps your allies in the fight for longer. Rook himself is slow and doesn’t have any incredibly unique weapons, but his loadout is simple, strong and useful for any situation.

Alibi | Best Premium Defenders

Gadget: Prisma – Places a holographic decoy on the ground that marks enemies that shoot or touch it. It doesn’t move but can be used to generate a false “Defender Outside” warning to Attackers by placing outside.

The Prisma is a useful gadget that’s great for early game — basically everyone in Quickplay will shoot the hologram and reveal their location. Great for placing at chokepoints or anywhere a player may move naturally through the environment. It’s a great way to keep track of enemies and waste their shots. Alibi also comes with a pretty strong loadout including an automatic shotgun. She’s a great all-arounder pick for beginners.