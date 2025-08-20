Top 10 Trending Games of 2025 on Steam: What’s Captivating Players Right Now

Steam is one of the go-to resources for gamers because if you do PC gaming in any meaningful way, you likely have Valve’s all-in-one service at your beck and call. However, with how many big releases have come out in 2025, you might wonder what’s “trending” on the platform during the year. Our list combines what’s popular right now, with what has been shooting up the charts at times in 2025. Let’s begin.

#10 – Peak

If this game sounds familiar to you, it’s because you just heard about it on Gamescom Opening Night Live. The co-op climbing adventure title got a huge pop from the crowd when it was revealed that it had sold over 10 million copies since its release in June. For an indie game, that’s incredible, and Steam has been a huge help in making that happen. To that end, when you check the Steam charts for today, you’ll see that there were over 100,000 people playing it at some point.

Word-of-mouth has helped keep this game incredibly red-hot, and that’s likely to continue for some time.

#9 – GTA V

Yep. You really should’ve seen this one coming. After all, Rockstar Games is getting ready to crank out its next big entry in the franchise…next year. As such, gamers are continually going back to the 5th entry that has kept them entertained for over a decade now. The game boasts not only an incredible campaign mode but an online mode that keeps people coming back for more. With constant updates, new things to do and destroy, and many ways to have fun with friends, this game will literally trend until its “replacement” comes out and destroys all manner of records.

You know it’ll happen.

#8 – Apex Legends

As we’ll show you many times on this list, there ain’t nothing wrong with a free game. Apex Legends is by Respawn Entertainment, and from the moment this title was shadow-dropped into players’ hands, they couldn’t put it down, whether it was on mobile, console, or PC. Fast forward to now, and the game still has an incredible fanbase, including over 100K players enjoying it at the time of this writing!

What gamers love isn’t just the diverse roster of characters to play as, but the ever-changing modes that keep things fresh. So find the legend you want to be and then prove you’re worthy of that title!

#8 – Clair Obscur Expedition 33

Admittedly, while this game isn’t “bursting up the charts” right now, it was when the game from Sandfall Interactive came out. Many saw the special RPG as something to truly experience on the PC via Steam, and so many bought it there. We don’t blame them, as this unique title about life and death in a world slowly dying out has many people think it’s the frontrunner for Game of the Year.

The team at Sandfall truly put their all into this game, and you can see it in the visuals, the gameplay, the music, the voice acting, and everything in between. This was the team’s first-ever gaming title, and it makes you wonder what they’ll do next.

#7 – R.E.P.O

Let’s go back to indie games to talk about this gem that has shot up the charts via its sales power alone! R.E.P.O. may look like a simple co-op title that you’ve played before, but it’s not. It’s actually a lot more than that and has fun with both its visuals, gameplay mechanics, physics, and anything else they could think of to truly screw with players. They’re nice like that.

Anyway, the title has become so popular that it’s sold over 16 million copies! Again, for an indie title, that’s incredible in every way. So, if you haven’t tried it yet, what’s stopping you?

#6 – Marvel Rivals

Yep, we couldn’t forget this title! After all, while there are other “team shooters” out there in the world, this is the one that keeps players returning because of its familiar faces, tight gameplay loop, and the fact that there is fan service out the wazoo. Yes, really, that’s a thing, and NetEase should stop trying to play “coy” about what they’re doing.

Regardless, you’ll choose your favorite Marvel Comics character and jump into battle alongside other players. Work together and unleash powerful strategies to come out on top. Plus, new characters are added every six weeks! Why not give it a try?

#5 – Elden Ring/Nightreign

We’ll give you a two-for-one special with this entry, as we’re talking about two hit FromSoftware titles that are still dominating the charts.

Elden Ring, on its own, is worthy of talking about, as it came out a few years ago, sold more copies than even the dev team thought possible, and then dropped a DLC that was apparently “Game of the Year Worthy.” Then, earlier this year, the team took that world and put a co-op spin on it so that players could finally take down bosses together.

Regardless of which one you’re playing right now, you’re in for a hard time, so git gud!

#4 – Dead By Daylight

It’s actually kind of incredible that Dead By Daylight has managed to not only last so long, but dip its toes into so many different horror genres to bring in iconic characters and villains to run from. The 4v1 gameplay is iconic at this point, and many have tried to do their own thing by ripping this title off. Yet, with so many enemies to face and ways to try and survive, there’s always another reason to go another round and see if you can survive.

Oh, and did we mention this game even got Nic Cage DLC? Yeah, that happened, and it was definitely awesome.

#3 – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

We all have to start somewhere, and for the battle royale genre, PUBG was the thing that took off in a hurry, and then everyone else tried to copy its success. The kicker here is you’d expect the rival from Epic Games to be on here, but that title is locked on PC to the Epic Games Store. As such, the originator is able to keep its spot near the top on Steam and not have to worry about too much competition.

Don’t believe us? Its “peak player count” for the day we’re writing this is over 700,000 players. Do you know how many other games would kill for that on a daily basis?

#2 – Dota 2

Valve knows how to make video games, and the fact that Dota 2 is not only at the No.2 slot, but it’s never likely to leave the Top 5 for a very long time, shows just how well the team made this title.

You probably know all about it, but we’ll go lightly into things. This MOBA is free-to-play, has hundreds of potential characters to pick from, and the moment you hit the battlefield, anything goes. Valve worked hard to keep things as balanced as possible so that gameplay wouldn’t be shattered.

Teamwork and skill will help you win the day. Are you sure you have that in your squad?

#1 – Counter-Strike 2

Are you surprised by this? To be fair, we won’t be disappointed if you said “yes,” as you likely thought that one of the more prime “new releases” of 2025 was going to be at the top of this list, but no, it’s Counter-Strike 2.

Why? Because for many out there, this is the definitive shooter to enjoy with friends. No, not that other franchise that has new releases every year. It’s this game. People have been playing the title for years, and its tight controls and gameplay make it something that any shooter-genre fan can partake in and have a blast with.

And just for the record? At the time of this writing, there are over a million people playing the game. That says a lot.