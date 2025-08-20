Rainbow Six Siege X: How To Unlock 18 Operators For Free Instantly

You can grind for Operators in Rainbow Six Siege X by earning renown — or you can skip the hassle and unlock 18 Operators instantly for free by downloading the Rainbow Six Extraction demo. This is meant to be a reward for account holders that own both games, but players have long discovered that you don’t actually need to own Extraction — if you download the demo, that’s enough. This is a ridiculously good deal, and it still works after we tested it and read reports from other players after the release of Siege X.

If you want to unlock even more Operators for free, learn how to start grinding for renown here. It’s going to take a lot longer than this — at least this way, you can avoid wasting your Renown on Operators you’ll unlock instantly.

How To Claim 18 Operators Free | Extraction Demo Instructions

For downloading the demo of Rainbow Six Extraction you’ll earn 18 Operators instantly. Normally these characters need to be unlocked, but by linking your account you’ll be able to get the following characters for free.

Attackers : Hibana, Gridlock, Finka, Capitao, Lion, Sledge, Nomad, IQ, Fuze

: Hibana, Gridlock, Finka, Capitao, Lion, Sledge, Nomad, IQ, Fuze Defenders: Pulse, Doc, Ela, Alibi, Vigil, Rook, Jager, Tachanka, Smoke

You’ll also get skins and 7-day boosters as a reward. Some of these characters are already unlocked in Siege X — but not all of them. You’re bound to get a few you haven’t unlocked yet.

To start unlocking, here’s how the process works, step-by-step.

Download and launch the Rainbow Six Extraction demo on Steam. Find the game page here. Make sure to select the “Demo” — not the full game.

After launching, sit in the game for 3-5 minutes. Play a round. Just stay in the game for a little bit of time before closing.

Make sure Cloud Sync is active and has updated on Steam. After that, launch Rainbow Six Siege X — you can redeem your reward in-game there.

Launch Siege X and access the Ubisoft Connect menu. Go to Rewards and redeem all available rewards — that will include the 18 Operators, skins and booster.

And that’s it! Make sure that Cloud Sync is activated on Steam for both Extraction and Siege X — do everything properly and you’ll have a pile of rewards you can claim immediately. This is the first thing you should do after launching the game, and the best way to get started.

Some of the unlockable Operators are supremely good — Hibana, Rook, Tachanka, and Lion are all top-tier choices that will make the early game of Rainbow Six a lot easier to deal with. Normally these characters cost 1,000 or more Renown to unlock yourself. This will save you a whole lot of renown and let you purchase characters that cost 10,000 or more points instead. Those characters tend to be the best, so buying them up with your hard-earned Renown is just a smarter investment.