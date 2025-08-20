Rainbow Six Siege X: How To Earn Renown & Unlock Operators For Free

Rainbow Six Siege X has over 50 Operators to choose from, but most of those hero characters are locked. To earn them — and other stuff for expensive skins — you’ll want to earn Renown. Renown is a free in-game currency you’ll get for completing challenges and winning matches. There are a few ways to earn renown that the game doesn’t fully explain, so we’re covering the basics to help you get started and start unlocking those operators without dropping a lot of cash.

There are two types of currency in Siege — there’s Renown and R6 Credits. Renown is free and earned in-game through gameplay. You’ll get it for completing challenges, winning rounds or for getting duplicates on card packs, which we’ll talk about more later. Basically, everything can be purchased with Renown. The only downside is that it takes a very, very long time to earn enough Renown to buy lots of the in-game stuff. Some operators cost over 10,000+ Renown. That’s going to take hours of grinding, and the community believes that Ubisoft has severely nerfed how much Renown you can actually earn in-game. If that’s true, here are the best ways to earn Renown faster.

How To Earn Renown | The Basics

There are multiple ways to earn Renown and they’ve changed since the game’s initial release — lots of guides written for this game 10~ years ago don’t apply now. Here’s a rundown of all the ways we’ve found you can earn Renown.

Complete Quickplay , Unranked or Ranked matches. You’ll earn more for winning.

, or matches. You’ll earn more for winning. Complete Tutorial Missions . You’ll earn a small amount for completing each available mission.

. You’ll earn a small amount for completing each available mission. Complete Daily and Weekly challenges. Weekly challenges are found through the Ubisoft Club account and these give more Renown.

The Weekly challenges for completing matches against AI opponents are the easiest to complete and give the most Renown for your time — they’re very simple and straightforward, especially if you’ve been grinding against real people. AI opponents are way easier to deal with.

What’s The Fastest Way To Earn Renown?

The fastest way to earn Renown currently is pretty straightforward — use Renown Boosters and complete Quickplay Matches. Unranked / Ranked matches take much longer to complete, where Quickplay matches are done in about 20~ minutes, with 4-5 short combat sections. Players tend to rush the objective and act fast, so a well-organized team of friends can really crush their way through Quickplay.

Boosters give bonus Renown but cost real-world money. The cheapest Booster costs 180 Credits — which is about $2.00 — and lasts for a full day. You can purchase Booster packs that last 1, 3, 7, 30 or 90 days depending on how dedicated you are, and each purchase also boosts the amount of Renown your teammates will earn.

Renown Booster Bonuses :

: An activated Renown Booster gives the following percentage increases to your Renown earned.

+100% for all Renown earned. Essentially, you’ll earn twice as much.

for all Renown earned. Essentially, you’ll earn twice as much. +10% Renown bonus shared with teammates. All teammates will earn +10% more while you’re in their team. If every teammate has active Renown Boosters, the bonus can be stacked up to +50% .

. Boosters can be stacked for a total of +190% Renown.

The fastest way (currently) to earn Renown is unfortunately going to cost you money. You’ll need to buy a Renown Booster and work with a team that also has active Renown Boosters, all while completing Quickplay matches as quickly as possible by playing aggressively. Once you know the maps and how to predict your enemies, this can be done pretty dang fast.