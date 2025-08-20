Tropico 7 Officially Announced For 2026

Gamescom is in full effect. Just last night, we had the big Gamescom ONL stream. That held a bunch of new video game announcements and updates to titles we already know are in the works. However, just because Gamescom ONL ended, doesn’t mean there aren’t some surprise reveals coming our way. In fact, we just learned today that Tropico 7 is in the works, and we should have it next year.

If you enjoyed the Tropico series, then this is more than welcome news. 2019 saw the release of Tropico 6, so we were overdue for a new installment. The franchise has quite a history as well, with the first game releasing all the way back in 2001.

Tropico 7 Officially Unveiled For 2026

This new installment looks to keep the formula much the same for fans of the franchise. We’re still stepping into the role of El Presidente as he continues to fight for control of his island. That’s easier said than done, as you’ll have a slew of obstacles in your way. You’re not only trying to appease the people of the island, but ensure that no competition comes in to shake your empire up.

Of course, how you decide to play the role is up to you. Are you going to be the ruler loved by the people or feared? This new installment looks to also give players the biggest islands ever in the series, with 10 extra scenarios, a bunch of sandbox maps, and even a map generator.

Now they say competition is good, and where’s the fun of being a ruler if you don’t have someone gunning for your spot? This game will introduce a new nemesis to contend with, Victoria Guerra. When you’re not dealing with Victoria, you might be keen on ensuring that your island is exactly how you like it. Fortunately, there’s a new terraforming feature so you can literally start moving mountains.

While we’re waiting on the specific release date for Tropico 7, the game will be landing sometime in 2026. When it does, you’ll find it available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.