The Best Shooter Games To Play On Smartphones In 2020

We may all look at consoles and PC platforms for video game titles to enjoy, but we all have a few games we enjoy to kill time with on our smartphones. If you’re in the market for some new games to enjoy on the mobile platforms, here are a few shooters you might be interested in trying out. Please note that these games are not ranked in any order but we’ll continue to add more titles into the list throughout the year.

#8 Call of Duty: Mobile

The Call of Duty franchise has dominated consoles and PC platforms for years and it’s allowed gamers to go through a cinematic action movie experience. However, most gamers quickly pick up the latest installments not so much for the narrative campaign experience, but for the online multiplayer game modes. Luckily the franchise was ported for a mobile video game experience. Call of Duty: Mobile is a first-person shooter develop to take a wide range of game modes, characters, and maps that proved to be popular in the standard video game releases. While the game originally had a zombies game mode as well, it was eventually removed due to it not meeting the standards that Activision had envisioned. With that said, there is a potential that the game mode could reappear in the mobile version once again. Furthermore, it’s worth pointing out that the game is free but you can still make in-game purchases along with the mobile version also featuring a battle pass.

#7 Cover Fire

Don’t have a stable internet connection or worried you’ll exceed your bandwidth limit? No problem because Cover Fire doesn’t need an internet connection. Once you download the game, you’re done with the internet usage. This is an offline shooter game with a single-player campaign. Players will be taking to different game missions where you’ll have to use an array of weapons such as snipers to assault rifles against the enemy forces. There’s a thrilling campaign story to go through and if you happen to get into a spot where wifi is accessible then there are some online multiplayer game modes to compete in.

#6 Dead Trigger 2

While we made mention of Call of Duty: Mobile and how it had a zombies mode, it’s no longer available in the game, you do have a few alternatives to enjoy right now including Dead Trigger 2. This game came out back in 2013 and is still a popular app being enjoyed today. It’s a first-person survival horror FPS that follows a storyline. It’s not a mindless wave-based shooter as you’re going to go through different scenarios and storyline missions all while earning in-game resources to either get better weapons or upgrades. Dead Trigger 2 is also developed by Madfinger Games and they are clearly a name to be reckoned with on the mobile platform. We’ve seen plenty of FPS games release from this developer so you can expect a nice overall experience.

#5 Gods of Boom

Originally known as Guns of Boom, we have Gods of Boom a PvP focused shooter. This game is all about action and just like other popular shooters, you can expect season drops similar to the likes of Fortnite. With less focus of a story and more of a drop in and start gunning away at the competition, the new seasons bring out different themed costumes and weaponry. For instance, the latest season at the time of writing this description is season 11 and it’s alien-themed with different otherworldly weapons being added into the game along with space suit style costumes.

Find more games on the next page!