Balatro: Every Spectral Card, Explained

There are many ways to improve your deck in Balatro, and nearly all of them are a valid focus of any given run. Planet Cards can enhance your played hands, Tarot Cards offer a variety of small benefits, and Jokers drastically change how your deck plays. The rarest form of enhancement, however, is the Spectral Card.

Spectral Cards appear infrequently and can warp a run in ways you might not expect. They act in a very similar manner to Tarot Cards, only their effects are amplified. Be warned, many of these cards also have downsides. In this guide, we will walk you through each Spectral Card in Balatro.

What Are Spectral Cards

There are a total of 18 Spectral Cards in Balatro. As a general rule, these can only be found in rare Spectral Packs. These can appear in your shop and will occasionally appear as a reward for skipping a Blind. Certain Vouchers can increase the odds of seeing Spectral Cards, with some even placing single Spectral Cards in your shop for purchase. Additionally, several Jokers will reward you with Spectral Cards if you perform specific actions during a Round. These are often difficult to achieve, but the reward can be worth it.

Finally, two Spectral Cards can appear in other packs. Black Hole can appear in Celestial Packs. The Soul can appear in Arcana Packs. Both of these are incredibly rare and equally valuable.

Every Spectral Card In Balatro

Here is a list of every Spectral Card in Balatro, and what they do:

Spectral Card Effect Incantation Destroy 1 random card and add 4 enhanced Numbered Cards to your deck Familiar Destroy 1 random card and add 3 enhanced Face Cards to your deck. Grim Destroy 1 random card and add 2 enhanced Aces to your deck Talismen Add a Gold Seal to a card Deja Vu Add a Red Seal to a card Trance Add a Blue Seal to a card Medium Add a Purple Seal to a card Aura Add Foil, Holographic, or Polychrome to a card Wraith Creates a random Rare Joker. Sets money to $0 Sigil Converts every card in hand to a random single Suit Ouija Converts every card in hand to a random single Rank. Reduce Hand Size by 1 Ectoplasm Adds Negative to a random Joker. Reduces Hand Size by 1. Immolate Destroy 5 random cards. Gain $20 Ankh Creates a copy of 1 random Joker. Destroy all other Jokers Hex Adds Polychrome to a random Joker. Destroy all other Jokers Cryptid Creates 2 exact copies of a single card in your hand The Soul Creates a random Legendary Joker Black Hole Upgrades every Poker Hand by 1 level

Seals and Editions, Explained

Spectral Cards are one of the only ways to get Seals and Editions in your deck. These offer a variety of benefits, and here’s a quick rundown of what each does.

Seals

Note: Seals DO NOT remove Enhancements and do not remove Editions. You can only have 1 Seal per card.

Gold Seal – Gain $3 when card is scored

Red Seal – Retrigger a card 1 time. This includes when played and any in-hand effects such as Steel and Gold, as well as Joker effects.

Blue Seal – Creates a random Planet Card if in hand at the end of a Round

Purple Seal – Creates a random Tarot Card if card is Discarded

Editions

Note: You can have Enhancements AND Seals in addition to an Edition. You can only have 1 Edition per card/Joker.

Base – Your basic card. No added effects.

Foil – +50 Chips when scored

Holographic – +10 Mult when scored

Poly Chrome – x1.5 Mult when scored

Negative – +1 Joker Slot

With the knowledge of Spectral Cards in your dome, you are ready to smash Ante 8 and hit Endless. Check out our other guides for more Balatro tips and tricks.