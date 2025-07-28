Deltarune Chapter 3 Walkthrough: Secrets, Bosses & Choices Guide

Chapter 3 is the strangest part of Deltarune so far, and there’s a whole lot of optional content you can miss if you’re not exploring every little corner of TV World. Unlike every other chapter, your party appears in the Dark World immediately with no option to explore the town. You’re locked into TV World from the first moment, and there’s a whole lot to do here. If you’re looking for all the secrets and hidden choices in the chapter, this is what you need to know. Here’s how to fight secret bosses, how to follow a hidden story path through the rounds, and how to check out some really weird Easter eggs.

The Shadow Mantle | S-Rank Path

Earning the Shadow Mantle armor item is the big side-quest objective in Chapter 3 of Deltarune. Every major optional quest puts you on this path, and there’s a lot you’ll need to do to earn this optional reward. The item is essentially required for defeating the Roaring Knight and earning the Shadow Crystal — which is itself a secret item with no clear function that we know of so far.

To earn the Shadow Mantle, you’ll need to earn S-Rank on all three sections of the gameshow. To earn S-Rank you’ll need to go above and beyond for each mini-game section by earning extra points. You’ll need to do more than just finish the standard objective.

For all the details you’ll need on earning the Shadow Mantle and exploring hidden sections of the minigame maps, here’s every step of the Sword Path.

Beating The Roaring Knight

The Roaring Knight is a seemingly unbeatable boss that appears at the end of Chapter 3. This powerful enemy can wipe your party in a single turn — but it’s actually possible to beat him. You only need to down the knight to about 80% health to drive him away, and doing so will get you the Shadow Crystal for Chapter 3. It isn’t clear what the Shadow Crystal does, but it may be useful once the full game releases sometime in the future.

The Roaring Knight is much easier to defeat if you use the Shadow Mantle — which provides extremely high elemental protection against the Roaring Knight’s attacks. This armor makes fighting much easier, but you’ll still need a dozen or more turns to take the Knight down. Only Susie’s Rude Buster is effective against the knight, so don’t bother using anything else.

For more help, check out the full guide for fighting the Roaring Knight and Tenna here.

The T-Rank Door & Z-Rank Door

There are two additional doors you can unlock — you can unlock S, A, B and C between rounds. We’ve already explained how to get into the S doors, but there’s two more ranked doors that are hidden. You can also unlock T-Rank doors and Z-Rank doors.

T-Rank Door : T-Rank is one step above S-Rank . To unlock these doors, you’ll need to follow all the steps to earn S-Rank, but also complete all battles very quickly and efficiently without taking much damage. The door is just a joke — all you’ll find on the other side is a T-Posing Tenna . The T-Rank Changing Room only unlocks (left of the other doors) if you manage to earn it.

: T-Rank is one step . To unlock these doors, you’ll need to follow all the steps to earn S-Rank, but also complete all battles very quickly and efficiently without taking much damage. The door is just a joke — all you’ll find on the other side is a . The T-Rank Changing Room only unlocks (left of the other doors) if you manage to earn it. Z-Rank Door: The lowest rank in the game, the Z-Rank is achieved by earning the lowest score possible. You’ll have to deliberately sabotage your score. The backstage area to reach the Sword Path (earning the Shadow Mantle) is accessible also from the Z-Rank Changing Room door.

Those are the two more important doors. The T-Rank room is just a weird Easter egg, while the Z-Rank room is an optional path to the Sword Route just like earning an S-Rank. You can also purchase access to the S-Rank room using points by talking to an NPC in the bottom corner of the break area between rounds. If you didn’t earn the right rank, talk to the NPCs for an alternate way in.

Heart Island

In the second Round there’s a secret heart-shaped room in the right-most corner of the map. Once you get the boat on open waters, keep going right instead of left to the NPC. This heart-shaped island is just a goofy place to visit and can be found during the Sword Path or during the Legend of Tenna round. Both times you’ll find a silly interaction with a little bonus music.

Ball Machine

The Ball Machine is found through the B-Door in the lounge between gameshow rounds. By inputting 100 points (minimum) you’ll turn the device and get a random ball reward. By spending more points, you’re more likely to earn a better reward — by spending points, you’ll get a chance to earn useful TV Dinner healing items, or joke items like Lancer or a Gold Tenna Statue.

The most useful items are Gold Items — by spending enough points, you’ll get a chance to get a Gold Items. Once one is earned, it will be removed from the prize pool, and you can get another gold tier prize from the list.

Gold Tier Rewards :

: Tension Max (+100% TP)

Tenna Tie (Armor, +5 DF, -2 Magic)

Blue Ribbon (Armor, +1 DF, +1 Magic, +12.5% healing effectiveness)

Exec Buffet (+100% HP full party)

Revive Mint (Revives 1 party member.)

These items are very useful, especially if you want to take on the Roaring Knight at the end of the chapter.

Bonus Room

After completing the 8-bit minigame rounds, your party will explore TV World and eventually reach a room with quiz questions. You’ll be periodically stopped in the room full of TV monitors to answer quiz questions, and there’s a secret room in this area. Look for a set of two green TV monitors that form a door on the back wall.

The Bonus Room is a treasure room that’s been raided by Pipis enemies, so most of the treasure is gone. If you search carefully, you can obtain 34 points by checking everything. You can also witness a special cutscene with Tenna and Spamton in this room.

Enter the Bonus Room with the Dealmaker or Puppet Scarf item in your inventory to initiate a cutscene with Tenna and Spamton together. You also cannot complete the Weird Route in Chapter 2 to see this scene.

The bonus room door only appears AFTER the cutscene where Tenna fires everyone. After the camera pans back and you’re in control, the two green monitors will be visible nearby.