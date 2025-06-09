Deltarune: Chapter 3 – How to Get the Shadow Crystal | Roaring Knight Guide

To earn the Chapter 3 Shadow Crystal, you’ll need to complete a long string of challenges in Deltarune. The toughest fight in Chapter 3 isn’t secret at all, but the ability to actually win? That’s completely hidden and the only way to stand a chance is to earn S-Rank and complete a hidden secret story to earn the Shadow Mantle armor piece.

There’s one secret boss that’s unlike anything else in the series, but if you want to earn the rare Shadow Crystal you’ll need to actually beat the Roaring Knight at the end of the chapter — a fight that’s seemingly impossible but becomes possible if you equip the Shadow Mantle. Learn all the steps to completing this difficult challenge below.

How To Use The Ice Key

To earn the Shadow Mantle — a unique armor item that makes the battle against the Roaring Knight at the end of Chapter 3 possible — you’ll need to follow a complicated series of steps that can be missed if you fail to progress each step properly. Here’s a general overview of how to get the Shadow Mantle.

During the Board 1 adventure, you must earn a S-Rank . Learn how to earn S-Rank here.

Once you have the Ice Key and have completed both boards and earned S-Ranks you’ll be able to finally use the Ice Key and progress your quest to earning the Shadow Mantle.

Using The Ice Key : After earning S-Rank on Board 2, you’ll return to the Green Room. From here, go back through the exclusive S-Rank door and use the Bonus Round room in the changing room.

: After earning S-Rank on Board 2, you’ll return to the Green Room. From here, go back through the exclusive S-Rank door and use the room in the changing room. In this alternate version of the island map, go to the original starting area and enter the cave on the left to get the Sword . Next, use the sword to kill enemies and fish until you level up.

Once you’re through the Ice Key door, the game starts to get much spookier — and all the locations are totally new.

How To Get The Shelter Key

Through the Ice Key door, you’ll enter a dungeon. Like before, you need to defeat enemies to earn XP.

Defeat enemies in the ice dungeon to reach MAX Level . Once you level up, you’ll be able to destroy the orange barriers and reach an NPC with a White Cloak.

Freeze enemies to create ice blocks and push to floor switches to progress. This leads to a strange labyrinth that’s difficult to solve — the same room repeats over and over.

How To Solve the Maze : In the Maze, the White Cloak will stop near the center of the screen when you go the wrong way. If you go the right way, the White Cloak will follow.

: In the Maze, the White Cloak will stop near the center of the screen when you go the wrong way. If you go the right way, the White Cloak will follow. Check all four directions before progressing to the next screen. If the White Cloak follows you, go that direction.

This maze leads to another Deltarune door. For progressing this far, you’ll open the door and get the Shelter Key. This completes another section of the dungeon, and you won’t be able to progress until much further in the chapter.

Getting The Shadow Mantle

During the Bonus Round where your team explores TV World and tries to escape Mr. Tenna, you’ll eventually circle back to an abandoned version of the Green Room. From here, you can access the S-Rank room one more time and enter the backroom TV. Go here with the Shelter Key in your inventory to progress the hidden storyline.

In the city environment, go right to find stairs leading to the Sword . There are no enemies here, so you’ll need to attack your party instead.

Inside the dungeon, Kris must defeat all the monsters to level up. From the crossroads, there’s a large group of easy monsters that drop healing candy. Save this room for later to heal up.

Clear all the rooms to level up. Now you can destroy the orange barrier to reach Mr. Tenna. Defeat him too — and you’ll reach the Shelter .

The boss is extremely difficult and requires real precision to survive — avoid taking damage and grab as many healing candies as you can when defeating the minions the boss spawns in Phase 2 and beyond. The final phase is the most difficult, so save up health to survive. Once you defeat the shadow cloak NPC you’ll gain control of your character again.

When you regain control, go up through the new doorway and exit right. Walk off the screen and toward the real Kris — you’ll swap and control real Kris now. Enter the screen to collect the treasure chest.

Open the treasure chest to earn the Shadow Mantle.

How To Get The Chapter 3 Shadow Crystal

The Shadow Mantle is a unique armor item that adds powerful protection against dark and star damage. To earn the Shadow Crystal in this chapter, you must defeat the Roaring Knight.

Progress the main story until you battle Tenna — after the fight, you’ll encounter the Roaring Knight .

The goal is to defeat the Roaring Knight temporarily. The fight takes a lot of practice, but is much, much easier with the Shadow Mantle equipped. The bonus boss of Chapter 3 is technically the Roaring Knight instead of something new.