Balatro: Every Planet Card, Explained

Balatro may start as a simple play on Poker, but it very quickly evolves into a whole different beast. Within the core loop, this is done through augmenting your starting deck. This could be through the acquisition of new cards, the powering up of old cards, or directly altering the value of the hands you are playing.

These augments will typically come through loose ‘singles’ in the store, or through special card packs. In this guide we are going to go through the various Planet Cards you can find and crack open so you know what each of them does, and how to craft your perfect run. We will also go over the 3 special planets that only appear after you perform the impossible.

Every Planet Card In Balatro, Explained

There are a total of 9 standard Planet Cards in Balatro. These will also be available when you start your run, but their acquisition is random. You can find them in Celestial Packs, and you can obtain various Vouchers to make hunting down specific Planet Cards even easier.

Planet Hand Type Effect Pluto High Card +10 Chips, +1 Mult Mercury Pair +15 Chips, +1 Mult Uranus Two Pair +20 Chips, +1 Mult Venus Three Of A Kind +20 Chips, +2 Mult Mars Four Of A Kind +30 Chips, +3 Mult Jupiter Flush +15 Chips, +2 Mult Earth Full House +25 Chips, +2 Mult Saturn Straight +30 Chips, +2 Mult Neptune Straight Flush +40 Chips, +3 Mult

Hidden Planet Cards

There are 3 hidden Planet Cards in Balatro that you might not even know exist if you play purely by the rules of Poker. These special cards will only appear AFTER you have played special IMPOSSIBLE hands.

Planet Hand Effect Planet X Five Of A Kind +35 Chips, +3 Mult Eris Flush Five +40 Chips, +3 Mult Ceres Flush House +40 Chips, +3 Mult

Five Of A Kind – As the name suggests, you need to play 5 cards with the same RANK. Be aware that if they all have the same SUIT in addition, you will instead score a…

– As the name suggests, you need to play 5 cards with the same RANK. Be aware that if they all have the same SUIT in addition, you will instead score a… Flush Five – Oddly enough, this often ends up being the most common impossible hand. To get this, you need to play 5 cards with the same RANK and SUIT.

– Oddly enough, this often ends up being the most common impossible hand. To get this, you need to play 5 cards with the same RANK and SUIT. Flush House – The final impossible hand is the Flush House. To get this you need to have 3 cards with the same SUIT and RANK and 2 different cards sharing the same RANK and SUIT. For example, 3 ACE OF SPADES and 2 KING OF SPADES.

That’s all we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.