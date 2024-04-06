Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Balatro: Every Tarot Card, Explained

by

Every Tarot Card in Balatro explained.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

You won’t get far in Balatro if you don’t augment your starting deck. Even the best decks in Balatro struggle to go beyond Ante 2, so you better get your butt in gear if you want to succeed. There are many ways to gain power in Balatro, but one of the more interesting is through the use of Tarot Cards.

These powerful cards can be found as singles or in special Arcana Packs in the Shop between Rounds. Instead of adding cards to your deck directly, these cards alter the structure of your deck in small ways. In this guide, we will go over all 21 of them.

What Are Tarot Cards

Tarot Cards are golden cards that grant all kinds of benefits. Some will give you money, others will remove cards from your deck. The stranger cards will alter a card into something more powerful, such as granting it bonus Mult or making it Lucky. Knowing when to use Tarot Cards and when to save your money is a key skill to learn in Balatro. 

ALSO READ  Sea of Thieves Is Getting Big Updates This Year

Because Tarot Cards are so powerful, Jokers and Vouchers that enhance Tarot Cards can be incredibly valuable. 

Every Tarot Card In Balatro

Here is a list of every Tarot Card and what they do. Do note that unlike Planet Cards, Tarot Cards do not have secret unlock criteria. You have access to all 21 from the get-go. Additionally, the first time you use a Tarot Card is tracked in your collection as a ‘Discovery’.

Tarot CardEffect
The FoolCreates a copy of the last Planet or Tarot Card used.
The MagicianEnhances 1 card into a Lucky Card
The High PriestessCreates 2 random Planet Cards
The EmpressEnhances 2 cards into Mult Cards
The EmperorEnhances 2 cards into Bonus Cards
The LoversEnhances 1 card into a Wild Card
The ChariotEnhances 1 card into a Steel Card
JusticeEnhances 1 card into a Glass Card
The HermitDoubles money (max $20)
The Wheel Of Fortune1-in-4 chance to add Foil, Holographic, or Polychrome to a Joker
StrengthIncrease the Rank of up to 2 cards by 1
The Hanged ManPermanently remove up to 2 cards from you hand
DeathConvert the right-most card selected into the left-most card selected
TemperanceGives $ equal to the sell value of all Jokers
The DevilEnhances 1 card into a Gold Card
The TowerEnhances 1 cards into a Stone Card
The StarConverts up to 3 cards into Diamonds
The MoonConverts up to 3 cards into Clubs
The SunConverts up to 3 cards into Hearts
JudgementCreate a random Joker
The WorldConverts up to 3 cards into Spades

That’s everything we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.

Category: Tag: , , , , ,

About Adam Carr

Forged in the rainy wilds of northern England, Adam carved a path of mediocrity through generations and genres. His play style is often described as: “optimistically awful”.