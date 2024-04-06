Balatro: Every Tarot Card, Explained

You won’t get far in Balatro if you don’t augment your starting deck. Even the best decks in Balatro struggle to go beyond Ante 2, so you better get your butt in gear if you want to succeed. There are many ways to gain power in Balatro, but one of the more interesting is through the use of Tarot Cards.

These powerful cards can be found as singles or in special Arcana Packs in the Shop between Rounds. Instead of adding cards to your deck directly, these cards alter the structure of your deck in small ways. In this guide, we will go over all 21 of them.

What Are Tarot Cards

Tarot Cards are golden cards that grant all kinds of benefits. Some will give you money, others will remove cards from your deck. The stranger cards will alter a card into something more powerful, such as granting it bonus Mult or making it Lucky. Knowing when to use Tarot Cards and when to save your money is a key skill to learn in Balatro.

Because Tarot Cards are so powerful, Jokers and Vouchers that enhance Tarot Cards can be incredibly valuable.

Every Tarot Card In Balatro

Here is a list of every Tarot Card and what they do. Do note that unlike Planet Cards, Tarot Cards do not have secret unlock criteria. You have access to all 21 from the get-go. Additionally, the first time you use a Tarot Card is tracked in your collection as a ‘Discovery’.

Tarot Card Effect The Fool Creates a copy of the last Planet or Tarot Card used. The Magician Enhances 1 card into a Lucky Card The High Priestess Creates 2 random Planet Cards The Empress Enhances 2 cards into Mult Cards The Emperor Enhances 2 cards into Bonus Cards The Lovers Enhances 1 card into a Wild Card The Chariot Enhances 1 card into a Steel Card Justice Enhances 1 card into a Glass Card The Hermit Doubles money (max $20) The Wheel Of Fortune 1-in-4 chance to add Foil, Holographic, or Polychrome to a Joker Strength Increase the Rank of up to 2 cards by 1 The Hanged Man Permanently remove up to 2 cards from you hand Death Convert the right-most card selected into the left-most card selected Temperance Gives $ equal to the sell value of all Jokers The Devil Enhances 1 card into a Gold Card The Tower Enhances 1 cards into a Stone Card The Star Converts up to 3 cards into Diamonds The Moon Converts up to 3 cards into Clubs The Sun Converts up to 3 cards into Hearts Judgement Create a random Joker The World Converts up to 3 cards into Spades

That’s everything we have on Balatro for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.