Sony Is Suing Tencent Over A Horizon Video Game Clone

Sony PlayStation, much like any other developer or publisher, is extremely careful with its IPs. They want to ensure that they are thriving and deliver fans a fun gameplay experience. Of course, we’ve seen plenty of video games released that soon find themselves with clones. That can be frustrating for some IP owners, I’m sure. However, it seems like Tencent went a little too far with their lookalike.

A new report has surfaced, revealing that Sony has filed a lawsuit against Tencent. It appears that there are far too many similarities in a new game, making it look like a blatant copy of the Horizon series. Now we’ll have to wait and see what comes from this legal battle.

Sony Sues Tencent Over Light of Motiram

As reported by Reuters, Sony had filed a lawsuit because Light of Motiram was allegedly a copy of Horizon. Sony is also concerned that the release of the game may confuse buyers who are seeking one of the Horizon games and instead pick up Light of Motiram.

According to the report, Tencent reached out to Sony in the past in hopes of collaborating on a Horizon video game. While Sony decided to decline the proposal, Tencent went ahead and tried to make something different. However, this is a blatant knock-off in Sony’s view. If you’ve played the Horizon games in the past, then you can see just how the game resembles the gameplay experience from the reveal trailer we have embedded above.

Again, this is just a legal case at present, without a specific amount highlighted for monetary damages that Sony Interactive Entertainment is seeking. Meanwhile, we’ll have to see if this legal battle continues and results in the court ordering the blocking of Tencent’s involvement in the game project.

For a quick refresher of how the two stack up against each other, you can find the official Horizon Zero Dawn trailer in the video below. So even if you never got around to playing these games, you can judge for yourself how close the two resemble each other.