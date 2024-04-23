Metaphor: ReFantazio Apparently Coming To Switch Successor

You might not realize it, but Atlus is set up to be one of the most dominant developers in 2024. First, they had their hit remake Persona 3 Reload, which was not only the best-selling launch in the franchise’s history, but it wowed both fans and critics alike. Plus, its DLC is coming later this year to help expand the story even further via “The Answer.” Then there was Unicorn Overlord, which they published alongside Vanillaware. The title was a hit and has already sold many units. Next up for Atlus is Metaphor: ReFantazio, an entirely new IP made by Katsura Hashino, Shigenori Soejima, and Shoji Meguro, who helped make the greatness that is Persona 5.

Metaphor: ReFantazio had a big showcase yesterday where Atlus dropped a 25-minute video showcasing the game’s world, combat, visuals, etc. The reception so far has been positive, and the fact that it’s coming out on October 11th gives gamers something to look forward to near the holiday season. But that’s not what we’re here to talk about currently. Instead, it’s about a rumor that came out after the showcase. Specifically, the rumor that the game would be coming out next year on the Nintendo Switch successor platform:

According to the prominent Atlus leaker Midori (@/MbKKssTBhz5), "Metaphor is receiving Switch 2 port too." pic.twitter.com/a5uexjbM6V — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) April 23, 2024

As the tweet notes, the rumor isn’t one that’s random, as it comes from a prominent leaker of Atlus content. Furthermore, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard such a rumor. Earlier this year, it was stated that both this new IP and Persona 3 Reload were in talks to come to the Nintendo Switch successor, and that thought is clearly building up.

The twist, of course, is that we know nothing about the Switch successor, including when it will be released. The long-standing belief was that it would arrive in late 2024 before the Black Friday “season” so that Nintendo could capitalize on some big sales numbers. However, rumors and reports started spreading that this wasn’t the case and that they pushed back the console launch until 2025. At first glance, that might make it seem odd that Atlus would want to port their game to the console, potentially during its launch window, but that’s not the right way to look at it.

By the time it launches, an “upgraded” version of the game could be out, which is Atlus’s M.O. in many ways. Or, there could be new DLC content to be packaged with it. Only time will tell, but if this does pan out, Nintendo gamers will have another big 3rd party title to look forward to near the new systems’ start.