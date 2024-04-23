Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Fans Are Excited About Game’s Release Next Month

You can tell a fanbase is ready for a certain title to come out when they’re literally counting down the days until the title arrives. Nintendo fans are used to waiting for big-name games to debut, but in 2024, the pickings will be rather slim. That being said, there is one title they are unilaterally eager for: the remaster/remake of Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door. Why is that the case? Simply put, the game is one of the best RPGs ever made, and fans have been begging Nintendo for a “return to form’ via it for many, MANY years. With this “return,” they might just get their wish.

On Twitter, a special “one month to go” post was made to celebrate how Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door arrives on Nintendo Switch on May 23rd. As you can see via the post below from Nintendo insider Stealth, fans are excited for its arrival:

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door releases in one month!



Nintendo fans have been begging for a port longer than the Switch has been out.



The wait is almost over! pic.twitter.com/JXNkKPcNCr — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 23, 2024

To that end, if you go into the comments section, you’ll see even MORE excitement for next month’s release. For example, one commenter noted that they’re excited about the game simply because they never got to play the original on the Nintendo Gamecube. It’s easy to forget that the original version came out in July 2004, which makes this “revival” 20 years in the making.

Others commented that the series very much “fell off” after this entry because Nintendo had “different ideas” that never panned out. It was during this period that fans begged The Big N to look at what the Gamecube title did right and build on it, but they never did.

A certain group outright says they want the game to sell as many units as possible. The reason for this is simple: if fans come out in droves to get the game, then Nintendo will have no choice but to acknowledge that this is what the gamers want, and hopefully will lead to another game, with it being a true follow-up to this title. It’s obviously too early to say whether that will happen in many ways, but there is hope, and that’s what fans are clinging to.

If nothing else, the remaster/remake of the classic RPG looks impressive. The small bits of video footage we’ve seen highlight updated cutscenes, new textures, and more. Nintendo did put a lot into remaking/remastering the game, and that’s part of the reason that fans are all but drooling to get their hands on the game once again or for the first time.

Thus, the countdown continues.