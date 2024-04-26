Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door’s Frame Rate Has Been Revealed

Paper Mario : Thousand-Year Door is set to launch in just a couple weeks on May 23 for Nintendo Switch. This remake is one many are looking forward to seeing how this new, restored version of the game will turn out. This game was announced back before Christmas in 2024 and is now about to be released into the hands of those who have loved the franchise since the Wii.

Some previews have already went live and this has caused more rumors and discussion to go around within the Paper Mario community. Since the game’s first release back in 2004, the game that is releasing in May is being given a big update in regards to its graphics and other enchantments to make the playability easier and more enjoyable to play in todays era.

According to GameRant, the current frame rate that Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door will be receiving is 30 FPS, which is a bit less than most run at. A good example is games like Super Mario Odyssey runs at 60 FPS on the Nintendo Switch.

It seems that this Switch game just might be one that will blow all the markets away as so far the game is sold out completely on Amazon, the company already having to cancel some of the pre-order due to not having enough stock of the game. A few other retailers have also already stated that their stock was low or sold out as well. If you are able to get your name on a copy, might as well go ahead and do it versus wait.