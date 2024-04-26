Lego Has Announced More Animal Crossing Sets

Today is an exciting day for Animal Crossing and Lego fans as the collaboration between the two continues. The first wave of sets came out back in March, after being announced many months before that. With more sets being announced now, it makes people wonder if possibly there will be more coming in the fall, but that is a long far ways out.

In the announcement shared on Twitter, the post shows two more lego sets, one being the dodo airlines and the other being townhall from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on Nintendo Switch. We also need some new characters in these Lego sets as well, including K.K. Slider and Wilbur. There are also a few new villagers that seem to be joining the lineup too.

These two new Animal Crossing lego sets are supposed to release August 1, 2024, but some are already hoping for another few sets as their favorite characters are still missing from the sets that they want, such as one user that is starting a whole separate Twitter account to try and gain attention to Brewster.

So far there is no additonal information about the upcoming Animal Crossing lego sets, but we can stay tuned until August 1 to actually see what all is announced and comes out at that time. Hopefully, if we are lucky, we just might get another round of releases too.

Animal Crossing: New Horzions is available on Nintendo Switch through the eShop.