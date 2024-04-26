STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Devs Release New Teaser

Some of us have been waiting for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl for a very long time. The development even kicked off back in 2010. Of course, it’s been scrapped since then, but fast-forward a few more years, and eventually, the game project found itself being picked back up. Now, we are counting down the months before we can finally dive into this game ourselves.

Today, we have a new trailer release from the folks at GSC Game World. The developers have given us one more peek into the game world, and while it’s not much, there is hopefully enough here to keep you engaged in the game. Within the video, we get a look over the land, which promises to reveal the fortunes that players can uncover. That could be anything from money and friends to even enemies. But you’ll have to dig into these lands to discover what it might unveil for you.

The trailer is just under a minute long, so don’t expect anything too substantial here. Likewise, the voiceover is Ukrainian, so you’ll probably be ticking on the closed captions. Regardless, if you’ve been waiting on this game like some of us, you’ll be glad to get anything new to help you press on for its upcoming launch into the marketplace.

As mentioned, the team has been going through a long development process. After the conflict in Ukraine, it was uncertain when we would see this game released. However, the developers managed to move locations to Prague, Czech Republic, which would allow them to continue development. Of course, even then, a series of digital attacks on the studio caused content to leak online.

This FPS horror game is set to launch on September 5, 2024. It will be released on both PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you have been eyeing a physical copy of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl like the Ultimate Edition, you’ll find that it costs a bit more now. Furthermore, we know that it will be released on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So, if you’re a subscriber, you’ll be able to enjoy this game right out of the gate. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer, Not A Paradise, below.