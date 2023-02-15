Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Developers Raise Ultimate Edition Price

The upcoming Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl video game might have quite a few fans excited. If you’re one of them, then picking up a new special edition might be something you’re already considering. But, unfortunately, it looks like you might have to pay a bit more for the Ultimate Edition of this game. Today, we’re finding out from the development team on Twitter that they are raising the price for this edition, but don’t expect this to happen until next week.

There’s been a long wait for the Stalker 2: Heart of Choronobyl release. Fans of the franchise are expected to release into the marketplace this year. However, we don’t have a specific release date for the game just yet. That hasn’t stopped developers from providing a few special editions of this game that players could pre-order. As mentioned, today, the development team unveiled that one of these editions will get a slight price increase starting on February 21, 2023.

According to the official statement on the Stalker Twitter account, the developers were forced to increase the price of the Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition. This was to allow the developers to keep the quality of all the collectible items for this edition. While this Ultimate Edition could be purchased for $339, starting on February 21, 2023, the Ultimate Edition will increase to $379. This price will also increase to the equivalent of your local currency.

The new price will take effect as of February 21st, 2023. This will only apply to the Ultimate Edition, we still managed to keep the prices of the other editions on the same level.



Even a path to the Heart of Chornobyl can be endured with trustworthy gear.



Good hunting!



[4/4] — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) February 15, 2023

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition

Steel Book

Letter From Developers

Souvenir Zone Permit

Sticker Pack

Zone Map

Poster

Faction Patches

Military Token

Keychain (Multi-tool) with Fire Starter

Art Book

Stalker Figurine

Artefact Container Lamp

Stalker Backpack

Again, this new price hike for the Ultimate Edition won’t take place until February 21, 2023. Players can pick up the game on both the PC and Xbox Series X/S when it does release into the marketplace. But as mentioned earlier, there is no current release date for just when we’ll get our hands on the title. At the moment, the developers have only indicated a launch into the marketplace sometime this year, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for the upcoming title in the video we have embedded above.