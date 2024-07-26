Hello Kitty Gets Collaboration With Razor

Razor has been known for doing many collaborations in their time, one of them also being the with Pokemon, having made Eevee keyboards, mouses, and mousepads. Now also having made a brand new Gengar collab as well with a mouse that is decked out in purple for our favorite little guy. Now, it is Hello Kitty’s turn as she has gotten her own collab with Razor as well.

The collaboration comes as a part of the 50th Anniversary of the franchise, the 50th birthday of our favorite and very beloved character. These Sanrio based items are ones that many will want to get their hands on, including an adorable headset that really is the perfect piece for any color pink loving gamer.

The lineup comes with the Kraken Kitty V2 headset, but with a new style including Hello Kitty’s ears on them. As well as an Ornate V3 Tenkeyless keyboard, the Enki X gaming chair, ad a few other items as well are included in the series lineup from Razer.

While there isn’t anything specially changed in terms of hardware and tech in the collaboration, the style is solely created for Hello Kitty and will be a piece that many will want to grab and get their hands on. However, the prices are definitely something that will take gamers a minute to swallow as the standard Kraken Kitty V2 headset is $79.99 while the new Hello Kitty style is $139.99 which is a big price difference but for a big fan, it would be worth it.