Hogwarts Legacy Developers Are Aware Of Players Getting Stuck Under The Map

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the more popular and anticipated games of 2023 so far. Players couldn’t wait to dive into the game and start their magical journey. Fortunately, the title is now available on multiple platforms. However, you’re not alone if you are just starting the magical journey and finding yourself getting stuck. There are a few bugs that have proven to be problematic for players simply looking to proceed with the campaign. One of those bugs that have been popping up for some players is that they could get stuck under the map or even on an object.

With any new video game release, despite how much a developer polishes, some bugs, and technical bugs pop up. As a result of more players playing through the game, they are easily uncovering some of these bugs and technical issues. Likewise, with more players going through the game, developers are able to locate some of the bugs they missed to clear out. Today, we’re finding out through the community manager of Avalanche Software, Chandler Wood, that the developers are aware of the bug causing players to get stuck within the game.

In the meantime, these may resolve:



– Quit game. Instead of continuing, select load game and load oldest autosave

– Move under the map to a different location where you may be able to pull up map and fast travel (East from Hogwarts to water has worked for some) — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) February 15, 2023

Apparently, this is something that the developers are looking into for a fix. However, at the moment, there is no fix readily available. So there might be a wait for some players that are wanting a means to pop back onto the map or unhinge themselves from whatever object might have captured them. But that doesn’t mean there are no potential ways to resolve this issue. Chandler Wood went on to say that you could quit the game and load the oldest autosave that doesn’t feature this bug. Likewise, there has been some success with players roaming under the map until they can fast-travel to another point on the map.

Again, there is a website dedicated to reporting bugs found in Hogwarts Legacy, along with what’s currently being fixed and resolved. Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy is available to pick up today through PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You’ll also find Hogwarts Legacy releasing into the marketplace later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch platforms. In the meantime, you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage of the title down below.