The Pokemon Company Launches “Pokemon Together” Event

There’s just something special about the Pokemon franchise that has allowed it to be something revolutionary over the last 25+ years. The pocket monsters may have started as a video game and then an anime. Still, it became a global phenomenon that has spread across many media and touched many generations. Later this month, a very special day will happen in which the series will be fully celebrated. However, The Pokemon Company has another idea to help you prepare for whatever comes next within the franchise. Specifically, they want to know how you interact with the franchise through your friends.

The event, known as “Pokemon Together,” was showcased on Twitter, and you can see the reveal trailer in the tweet below. It encourages fans of all ages to showcase how they use Pokemon to hang out with friends, family, online acquaintances, etc.

🤔 Choose

🧸️ Collect

🃏 Trade

💥 Battle

👀 Watch



Pokémon is just better when you Pokémon Together! Who do you share your best Pokémon memories with? Show us by sharing photos using #PokemonTogether. https://t.co/vTHHLpmEQn pic.twitter.com/peLbjRiR5v — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 15, 2023

As the video happily shows, there are many ways to use the franchise to get closer to those around you. For example, there’s “Choose Together.” Also, whenever there’s a new mainline title in the franchise, friends always love to talk about which starter Pokemon they will get. Sometimes you get one, and your friends get the other two, so you can compare them after fully evolving them!

With “Collect Together,” you work hard with your partners across all walks of life so you can get one of every Pokemon. With over 1000 Pokemon now in the universe thanks to Gen 9, that’s a lot of people you can meet while you “Catch’em All!”

“Trade Together” is similar to collecting them, but it’s more than that. When you trade Pokemon, you do an exchange with others. Plus, trading is sometimes the only way to see Pokemon evolve! So you build a deeper connection knowing you’re taking care of someone’s Pokemon and may get a surprise in return.

“Battle Together” is easily one of the trademarks of the series. Who hasn’t wanted to build up their team and put it to the test against another player to see who will come out on top? There are tournaments full of trainers waiting for their next rival to challenge them!

Finally, with “Watch Together,” you can check out the anime and movies that have come out within the series. There’s a lot to watch, so you better start your binge soon!

If you want to participate in this event, The Pokemon Company started, go to Twitter and use #PokemonTogether to share how you connect with people through Pokemon.