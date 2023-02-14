Has Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gotten Its Third Legendary Leaked?

The Pokemon franchise is built on several main cornerstones that have helped it endure for nearly 27 years. “Pokemon Day” is later this month to celebrate its anniversary if you didn’t know. One of those building blocks is “tradition.” In the mainline games, you’ll find several things that hold throughout each generation. For example, you always start with a beginning Pokemon at level 5. There is always a Pokemon League to fight at the end, a “bad team” trying to harm you, and so on. But the “tradition” we wish to discuss today regarding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the tradition of the legendary Pokemon.

In each generation, there are legendary Pokemon that typically only show up at the end of the game. Ever since Gen 2, they have been the “poster boys” for each new era of the franchise. With Gen 9, we got Koraidon and Miraidon, who, in a twist, are “given” to you near the beginning of the game. You can’t battle with them until the end when you have to face another of their kind, but they are your main “Ride Pokemon” that helps you get around Paldea.

But, as many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have noted, we have only had two legendary Pokemon in Gen 9. In almost every generation, there has been a third to help “balance things out.” Many of these “third legendary” Pokemon are fan favorites like Rayquaza, Giratina, Zygarde, and more.

Enter Riddler Khu. Who is that? He’s a leaker who has a proven track record when it comes to the franchise. They leaked an image many, including those at Gamerant, are trying to decipher. The image has an orb-like shape that is comprised of hexagons. It looks like no Pokemon we’ve ever seen before, and that’s a big thing to note.

Many feel this could be a clue to not only the Pokemon but its “purpose” in Paldea. For example, some think this legend could be the cause of the Terastal crystals from which Pokemon in the region gain abilities. We know that Miraidon and Koraidon aren’t the sources of them because they are Pokemon from the past and future.

So perhaps this new legendary Pokemon is tied to this region more than we realize. But when will we learn more about this potential legendary creature? We can’t say. But many hope it’ll be soon. Some might even guess the upcoming Pokemon Day.