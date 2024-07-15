Pokemon Sleep Getting Adorable Sleeping Poke-Plushies!

When Pokemon Sleep was first announced many years back, fans didn’t know what to make of it. It was announced during a unique event where multiple announcements about the franchise were made. Some of those payoffs didn’t happen for many years, and this ranked among them. When it was finally unveiled, it was curious, to say the least. It was an app that wasn’t so much a game as it was a sleep aid and monitoring system. The point was to let fans have the app device next to them, and when they woke up, they would get Pokemon based on how well they slept.

While that may seem ridiculous, many people have latched onto the concept. In the first year alone, Pokemon Sleep has grossed over $100 million, with a large chunk of that coming from Japan. Clearly, people are interested in having this kind of device and waking up to see Pokemon next to them. However, if you’re someone who wants to see that in the more literal sense, The Pokemon Company has you covered there, too, they’ve already released some plushies representing the sleeping monsters from the app, and now, they’re bringing you even more!

Not only is Pokémon Sleep celebrating its first anniversary with in-game events, but the line of sleeping Pokémon plushies is also expanding! Coming to Japan on July 18. More pictures below 👇 pic.twitter.com/hm7nRyIq0I — PokéJungle: Pokémon Game & Merch News (@pokejungle) July 10, 2024

That’s right! Eevee, Gengar, Larvitar, and a Snorlax with a Pikachu sleeping on its belly, based on the game’s art, are coming to Japan! Sure, it hasn’t been officially announced for the US, but you can import them via the site they’re on, which is in the comment section of the thread above.

What must be noted about these plushies is that they’re a good size, and the quality can’t be beat. These aren’t some really small plushies that you just get to place somewhere. These are full-on plushies that are meant to look like real Pokemon, and it’s clear that the team behind them wants you to truly wake up with them by your side.

When you add these four to the number of Poke-Plushies that the game has already released, you have quite a lineup of pocket monsters to enjoy and choose from. Plus, if these do well, then there are likely to be even more plushies on the way.

All this goes to prove that while the app may be atypical, it’s popular, and The Pokemon Company will do all it can to profit off of it while also giving fans everything they could want from it. What will they do next? That’s up to them.