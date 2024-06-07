Pokemon Sleep Is Introducing A New Candy Mechanic In New Update

Pokemon Sleep is known for having many different events throughout its time of being out. A lot like Pokemon GO, it allows players to be able to have increased chances of getting certain Pokemon during these events and earning more candies to use to evolve their Pokemon and level them up. They have done different events such as the Great Sleep event and also seasonal ones like the Halloween event.

The Pokemon Sleep Summer Festival is right around the corner and it is set to increase the chances of certain types of Pokemon as well as bring fourth a new feature, Candy Cram-o-matic according to GameRant. This is a feature that will allow players to be able to exchange their Dream Shards and also Pokemon Candies for what are M-sized candies for different types but players will then also have the chance of getting extra candies with a “Great Success” as well.

On top of this, the event will allow players to do a mission to earn a Cramorant Incense which will increase the chance of getting a Shiny Pokemon of that type.

Using these candies and boost will be important to try and evolve Pokemon and also level them up, which then makes them stronger and helps them be able to get more candies for Snorlax to be able to get even more things each day until the end of that week. This is definitely an update that is helping many of the Pokemon Sleep players.