Pokemon Sleep: How to Catch More Shiny Pokemon

No matter what game you’re playing in the Pokemon series, Shiny Pokemon are the most sought after. The same is true for Pokemon Sleep which also has an array of Shiny Pokemon, along with their regular variant.

Below, you’ll find the odds of encountering a Shiny in Pokemon Sleep, as well as ways to better your chances of coming across a Shiny in the future.

How to catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Encountering a Shiny Pokemon won’t be easy, as they appear randomly and are rare. Estimates suggest that there’s a 1 in 450 chance of a Shiny appearing which is similar to that of Pokemon Go. Although the odds aren’t in your favor, there are a few ways that you can increase your chances of waking up to a Shiny Pokemon.

First of all, growing Snorlax’s strength can boost the chances of a Shiny Pokemon spawning. To do this, assemble a crew of Pokemon to collect berries for you and visit the app periodically to collect the berries and feed them to Snorlax. In addition, ensure you’re preparing Snorlax three meals a day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) to maximize its power and attract rarer Pokemon when you conduct your Sleep Research.

Most importantly, getting enough sleep each night to achieve a higher Sleep Score will raise the likelihood of a Shiny appearing the next morning. Before you go to sleep, you can even activate an Incense in your campsite which provides you with an array of benefits. An example is the Friend Incense which ensures that at least one Pokemon will appear during snack time feeling particularly hungry.

Whether you’re searching for your first Shiny or you hope to add more to your collection, good luck with your Sleep Research!