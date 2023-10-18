Pokemon Go recently introduced Trainers to a new Party Play feature. This brings a co-op experience to Pokemon Go, allowing you to host or join a party and complete party challenges with others and even get Party Power when battling in Gyms. To celebrate, Welcome Party Special Research tasks have gone live in Pokemon Go, allowing you to get your hands on an array of rewards.

The Welcome Party Special Research has four stages to work through and they’re quite the grind. The rewards vary from specific Pokemon encounters, to T-shirts so you can play with your friends in style.

Pokemon Go Welcome Party Special Research tasks and rewards

Here are all the tasks you have to complete and the rewards you’ll earn:

Step 1

Complete 10 Party Challenges: Chansey encounter

Chansey encounter Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon while in a Party: 2,000 XP

Rewards: Eevee T-Shirt, 2,000 Stardust, and Eevee encounter

Step 2

Complete 30 Party Challenges: Lapras encounter

Lapras encounter Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon while in a Party: 3,000 XP

Rewards: Vaporeon T-Shirt, 3,000 Stardust, and Vaporeon encounter

Step 3

Complete 30 Party Challenges: Alolan Raichu encounter

Alolan Raichu encounter Catch 15 Electric-type Pokemon while in a Party: 3,000 XP

Rewards: Jolteon T-Shirt, 3,000 Stardust, and Jolteon encounter

Step 4

Complete 30 Party Challenges: Alolan Marowak encounter

Alolan Marowak encounter Catch 15 Fire-type Pokemon while in a Party: 3,000 XP

Rewards: Flareon T-Shirt, 3,000 Stardust, and Flareon encounter

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Welcome Party Special Research tasks and rewards. Gather your squad and get acquainted with a new way of playing the mobile game.