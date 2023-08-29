Pokemon Sleep: Good Sleep Day Event Schedule and Rewards

Pokemon Sleep is holding its very first event known as Good Sleep Day and we have all the details on the schedule and the rewards up for grabs.

During the event, Drowsy Power will be x1.5 and on the day of the full moon (Thursday, August 31,) it will be x2.

More Pokemon guides

Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Ditto and all its Disguises | Pokemon Go: All Glittering Garden Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Greninja and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Unova Stones | Pokemon Go: How to get Feebas and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: All Adventures Near and Far Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | New Pokemon Presents Coming This August 8 | Pokemon Sleep: What are Dream Shards and How to Get Them | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Druddigon and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat Ghost Tera Typhlosion | Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny? |

Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day event schedule

Pokemon Sleep’s Good Sleep Day event will span across three different days:

Day 1 of the event will kick off on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 4 AM and last until Thursday, August 31, at 3:59 AM local time.

Day 2 will begin on Thursday, August 31, at 4 AM and end on Friday, September 1, at 3:59 AM local time.

Day 3 will wrap up the event on September 1, beginning at 4 AM, and concluding on Saturday, September 2, at 3:59 AM local time.

Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day event rewards

By using Pokemon Sleep during the event, you’ll earn rewards. The goodies up for grabs depends on the day you participate:

(Aug 30, Sep 1) – Drowsy Power ×1.5, Pokemon Sleep EXP ×2, Bonus Sleep Points +500.

(Aug 31) Night of the full moon – Drowsy Power ×2, Pokemon Sleep EXP ×3, Bonus Sleep Points +1000.

Each day of the Good Sleep Day event rolls over at 4:00 AM local time and you’ll only get your event bonuses on the sleep data you track within the event period. If you wait to report sleep data tracked during the event by deciding to “Review Later” after the event has ended, event bonuses will still apply.

Although Pokemon Sleep allows you to track up to two sleep sessions per day, you will not receive bonus sleep points for the second sleep session in a day, just the first.

Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day is the first event in the mobile game, so we can expect more events packed with rewards in the future.