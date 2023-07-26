Pokemon Sleep: What are Dream Shards and How to Get Them

Pokemon Sleep is Niantic’s latest free-to-play mobile game. As the name suggests, it tracks your sleep and allows you to discover new Pokemon that have a similar sleep type to you. You’ll encounter these Pokemon when you rise from your slumber and check out the areas around Snorlax. If you’re lucky enough, you may even wake up to a shiny Pokemon. A key component in Pokemon Sleep are Dream Shards, so you’ll want to know how to get them and what they’re used for.

If you’ve played Pokemon Go, Dream Shards may feel familiar as they work in a similar way to Pokemon Go’s Stardust. As you combine Dream Shards and Candy, all while making sure you’re keeping Snorlax well fed, you’ll have some powerful Pokemon by your side in no time.

What are Dream Shards in Pokemon Sleep?

Dream Shards are essentially the in-game currency that you need to level up and evolve your Pokemon. The amount of Dream Shards a Pokemon needs will only grow as it becomes stronger, so you’ll need a lot in the bank.

There are a few ways in which you can get your hands on those all-important Dream Shards. You’ll be able to pick them up when you encounter new Pokemon and when you complete Sleep Research. Additionally, you can obtain Dream Shards by completing missions and selling various items.

If you’re really desperate, you can always purchase Dream Shards through the in-game store. Known as Dream Clusters, they’re available in small, medium, and large sizes. If you own the Pokemon Sleep Premium Pass, Dream Shards feature as a reward.

That’s all you need to know about Dream Shards and how to get them in Pokemon Sleep.