Remnant 2: Best Weapons To Get Early | Secret Earth & N’erud Weapons

At the start of the game, the best weapons in Remnant 2 are totally secret. If you’re looking for an early advantage and want to start decimating horrific beings from beyond time and space, you’ll want to complete hidden events, solve secret puzzles, and (hopefully) reach randomized locations where you can grab powerful weapons. Every biome is partially randomized, but that randomness has limits. Usually, the same weapons will appear in the same locations — so we’re going to explain what it takes to get some of the hardest-to-find weapons in the early game. Some of these are also absolutely the best.

The MP60-R SMG side-arm is incredibly good in the early part of the game and can be acquired almost right away. By solving a puzzle in the hub area of Ward 13, you don’t even need to fight enemies to unlock it. Later weapons like the Plasma Cutter also require completing small, unmarked quests, but you’ll have to hunt down specific (and randomly generated) enemies to get it. Learn more in the full guide below, and we’ll mark which weapons we think are unmissable.

The following weapons are located on Earth (Hub) or N’erud. N’erud is the first major biome of the game, and some areas may not appear on your first playthrough. Replay on Adventure Mode to regenerate the world from scratch — you may encounter the right bosses or regions on a second (or third) run.

[BEST] MP60-R Location: Earth, Ward 13 – Input the code [0-4-1-5] in the locked chest in Ward 13, the main hub area. You can find the code on your flashlight if you inspect it. The code rewards you with a key. Take the key and go toward the shipping containers on the docks. There’s a locked door here that the key will open. Unlock the door to access the MP60-R.

Chicago Typewriter Location: Earth, Ward 13 – Very tricky to reach. To access Leto’s Stash and collect this SMG, you need to find a Portal Key in the Labyrinth biome. To do this, explore until you reach a portal with another portal behind it. Jump behind and enter the second portal — in the next area, progress until you find a missing section of wall on your left. Jump inside and carefully hop across the platforms to find a secret portal that leads back to Earth. Go inside and you’ll be able to loot this powerful weapon.

[BEST] Plasma Cutter Location: N’erud, Navigator’s Room – There’s a mysterious locked door in the Navigator’s Room in N’erud. To enter through the scanner, you’ll need to collect a Navigator helmet. Search the areas nearby for a creature in the open world wearing a helmet. Kill it to collect the helmet, then wear it to enter the room. The Plasma Cutter weapon is inside.

Pulse Rifle Location: N’erud, Abyssal Rift – To get this weapon, you must discover the optional train quest / event. At the end of the train sequence, you’ll find a key item called the Decorum Cipher. After using the Decorum Cipher and unlocking the lower levels of the Abyssal Rift, you’ll be able to reach the Custodian.

Atom Smasher Location: N’erud, Terminus Station – During the train event / quest, you can also find the Atom Smasher weapon, alongside the Decorum Cipher key item. It is found just inside the train after starting the quest.

Atom Splitter Location: N’erud, The Hatchery – Inside the hatchery, look for crane arms that raise up a platform, leading to another platform you can narrowly jump to and ride up. Follow this hidden path to discover the Atom Splitter weapon.

Gas Giant Location: N’erud, Forgotten Prison – Defeat the boss Tal Ratha (Metaphysical) to unlock this weapon in the first true biome of N’erud. Some bosses are randomized, so you may need to replay N’erud to encounter this boss.

Spectral Blade Location: N’erud, Sentinel’s Keep – Defeat the boss Sha’Hala, Spectral Guardian of N’erud. Some bosses are randomized, so you may need to replay N’erud to encounter this boss.