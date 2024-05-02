Next-Gen Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Editions Get New Delay

Considering how great Baldur’s Gate 3 is in the minds of just about everyone, it’s always a unique story when a bad thing happens to it. After all, the title was the 2023 Game of the Year winner by pretty much everyone, and since we already know there isn’t any DLC, the game is pretty much in its “final form,” minus some evil ending updates and such. So, what could be making certain gaming fans frown? Well, if you’re from the US and certain other areas, the “Deluxe Edition” of the game that you might have ordered for PS5 or Xbox Series X/S has been confirmed by Larian Studios to be delayed.

This game via Twitter, where the Larian Studios official handle noted that some production issues have delayed things mightily:

“We have now reached May, when we were expecting to be shipping the console Deluxe Editions. We have unfortunately run into some more production issues out of our control that have delayed the shipping date a bit further for the North America PS5 orders and all Xbox orders. We are working to get them all to you as soon as we can and are very sorry about this extra delay.”

According to Larian, the PC orders of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition have already been shipped out. Furthermore, the PS5 orders within Europe and Oceania will be shipped out within the week. It is their hope that by May’s end they will have everything out and gamers can enjoy the Deluxe Edition.

If you didn’t know, regardless of whether you get the digital or physical version of the Deluxe Edition, you’ll have plenty of content added to your experience beyond the main game. For example, the digital version will include plenty of cosmetics, including being able to change the skin of your dice! You’ll also get some special artwork from past Larian titles and get some extra supplies for the start of your new journey.

For those who get the physical version, the main game is included alongside a beautifully detailed poster, some patches, a few stickers, the game’s map, soundtrack, and a special game box.

The irony here is that the “Deluxe Editions” of video games are typically out by the time the main game is released. However, Larian Studios likely didn’t expect the fervor over the game that they got. Plus, it wasn’t on all platforms at first, so it came out later than usual.

You can still get your copy now if you desire.