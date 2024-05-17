Players Get Free Fortnite Overclocked Combo Cosmetics

Fortnite officially allows players to be able to get new free cosmetics in the game that players are able to earn all for free without needing to be apart of the Fortnite Crew or the battle pass. While there are many different things that players can spend money on, including the battle pass, skins, comsetics for weapons, and also for LEGO Fortnite builds as well.

The free-to-play game will give some items to players completely for free, whether this be some items from the battle pass that just require players to complete quest. However, this bundle of items is probably one of the easiest ones to unlock as all players have to do is go to the in-game shop.

According to GameRant, there is a big sale going on in the Epic Games Store, this is where players will be able to get this free Fortnite pack that contains the Overclocked items. This bundle is called the Overclocked Combo Pack. There are also some other items on sale that are available in the store as well that players should check out.

Players will be able to go to Epic Games Store and visit the Fortnite Add-Ons and search for the bundle and download it. Players will be forced to go through a “purchase” page but the price for the product will be completely zeroed out. Be sure to be signed into the desired Fortnite account that the items are wanted on.

This promotion is set to last until June 13, 2024 before the items will no longer be free.