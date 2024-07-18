Splatoon 3 Receives New Update 8.1.0 Patch

Splatoon 3 has been receiving a lot of new DLC and many updates to keep the game exciting. While the other Splatoon games haven’t been updated in a long time as they are now outdated, Splatoon 3 has been keeping up with improving itself more and more. Nintendo has released a brand new update today for Splatoon 3 and below are the patch notes.
Weapon Changes
- Various weapons had their damage dealt to Splash Walls increased by about 10%:
- Sploosh-o-matic Neo Sploosh-o-matic
- Splattershot Jr. Custom Splattershot Jr.
- Aerospray MG Aerospray RG
- Luna Blaster Luna Blaster Neo Order Blaster Replica
- Clash Blaster Clash Blaster Neo
- Dapple Dualies Dapple Dualies Nouveau
- Carbon Roller Carbon Roller Deco
- Splat Roller Krak-On Splat Roller Order Roller Replica
- Inkbrush Inkbrush Nouveau
- Octobrush Octobrush Nouveau Orderbrush Replica
- Custom Range Blaster’s damage increased from 29.0 to 31.0
- Wellstring V’s damage increased from 200 to 210 (for both normal and scope modes)
Stage Changes
- Various stages had their terrain changed to increase routes into the center and options for strategic points:
- Barnacle & Dime
- Hammerhead Bridge
- Museum d’Alfonsino
- Um’ami Ruins
- Brinewater Springs
- Scorch Gorge
- Eeltail Alley
- Hagglefish Market
- Flounder Heights
- Marlin Airport
- Manta Maria
- Crableg Capital (Turf War and Splat Zones modes)
Special Weapons
- Reefslider now inks along the rails as they extend before launch and moves with the active terrain when it’s moving
- Big Bubbler now inks the ground where it’s placed
- Ink Vac increased the radius of the outer perimeter when vacuuming up ink by roughly 10%
- Tacticooler increased the initial setup speed and the horizontal radius of the area where players can drink a beverage
- Ultra Stamp increased the radius of the area where a player can be damaged from shock waves and improved turning performance
Other Changes
- Introduced an option to report Friend-Request Harassment
- Changed the way ranks are reset at the start of a new season for top-ranked players
- Added support for Side Order DLC and new Tableturf Battle cards
- Made various bug fixes and balance adjustments