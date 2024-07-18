Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Splatoon 3 Receives New Update 8.1.0 Patch

by

New weapon changes are here.

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has been receiving a lot of new DLC and many updates to keep the game exciting. While the other Splatoon games haven’t been updated in a long time as they are now outdated, Splatoon 3 has been keeping up with improving itself more and more. Nintendo has released a brand new update today for Splatoon 3 and below are the patch notes.

Weapon Changes

  • Various weapons had their damage dealt to Splash Walls increased by about 10%:
    • Sploosh-o-matic Neo Sploosh-o-matic
    • Splattershot Jr. Custom Splattershot Jr.
    • Aerospray MG Aerospray RG
    • Luna Blaster Luna Blaster Neo Order Blaster Replica
    • Clash Blaster Clash Blaster Neo
    • Dapple Dualies Dapple Dualies Nouveau
    • Carbon Roller Carbon Roller Deco
    • Splat Roller Krak-On Splat Roller Order Roller Replica
    • Inkbrush Inkbrush Nouveau
    • Octobrush Octobrush Nouveau Orderbrush Replica
  • Custom Range Blaster’s damage increased from 29.0 to 31.0
  • Wellstring V’s damage increased from 200 to 210 (for both normal and scope modes)
ALSO READ  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Headshots Only Mode Explained

Stage Changes

  • Various stages had their terrain changed to increase routes into the center and options for strategic points:
    • Barnacle & Dime
    • Hammerhead Bridge
    • Museum d’Alfonsino
    • Um’ami Ruins
    • Brinewater Springs
    • Scorch Gorge
    • Eeltail Alley
    • Hagglefish Market
    • Flounder Heights
    • Marlin Airport
    • Manta Maria
    • Crableg Capital (Turf War and Splat Zones modes)

Special Weapons

  • Reefslider now inks along the rails as they extend before launch and moves with the active terrain when it’s moving
  • Big Bubbler now inks the ground where it’s placed
  • Ink Vac increased the radius of the outer perimeter when vacuuming up ink by roughly 10%
  • Tacticooler increased the initial setup speed and the horizontal radius of the area where players can drink a beverage
  • Ultra Stamp increased the radius of the area where a player can be damaged from shock waves and improved turning performance
ALSO READ  You Can't Do A Pacifist Run In Avowed, But You Can Still Play The Civil Type

Other Changes

  • Introduced an option to report Friend-Request Harassment
  • Changed the way ranks are reset at the start of a new season for top-ranked players
  • Added support for Side Order DLC and new Tableturf Battle cards
  • Made various bug fixes and balance adjustments
Category: Tag: , ,

About Faith Lane