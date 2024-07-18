Splatoon 3 Receives New Update 8.1.0 Patch

Splatoon 3 has been receiving a lot of new DLC and many updates to keep the game exciting. While the other Splatoon games haven’t been updated in a long time as they are now outdated, Splatoon 3 has been keeping up with improving itself more and more. Nintendo has released a brand new update today for Splatoon 3 and below are the patch notes.

Weapon Changes

Various weapons had their damage dealt to Splash Walls increased by about 10%: Sploosh-o-matic Neo Sploosh-o-matic Splattershot Jr. Custom Splattershot Jr. Aerospray MG Aerospray RG Luna Blaster Luna Blaster Neo Order Blaster Replica Clash Blaster Clash Blaster Neo Dapple Dualies Dapple Dualies Nouveau Carbon Roller Carbon Roller Deco Splat Roller Krak-On Splat Roller Order Roller Replica Inkbrush Inkbrush Nouveau Octobrush Octobrush Nouveau Orderbrush Replica

Custom Range Blaster’s damage increased from 29.0 to 31.0

Wellstring V’s damage increased from 200 to 210 (for both normal and scope modes)

Stage Changes

Various stages had their terrain changed to increase routes into the center and options for strategic points: Barnacle & Dime Hammerhead Bridge Museum d’Alfonsino Um’ami Ruins Brinewater Springs Scorch Gorge Eeltail Alley Hagglefish Market Flounder Heights Marlin Airport Manta Maria Crableg Capital (Turf War and Splat Zones modes)



Special Weapons

Reefslider now inks along the rails as they extend before launch and moves with the active terrain when it’s moving

Big Bubbler now inks the ground where it’s placed

Ink Vac increased the radius of the outer perimeter when vacuuming up ink by roughly 10%

Tacticooler increased the initial setup speed and the horizontal radius of the area where players can drink a beverage

Ultra Stamp increased the radius of the area where a player can be damaged from shock waves and improved turning performance

Other Changes

Introduced an option to report Friend-Request Harassment

Changed the way ranks are reset at the start of a new season for top-ranked players

Added support for Side Order DLC and new Tableturf Battle cards

Made various bug fixes and balance adjustments