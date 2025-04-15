Roblox Team Adds New “Tinting” Feature For Creators To Brighten Up Game Worlds

Many of you might wonder just how far you can go when you’re creating your various Roblox worlds and games. The answer is that you can go pretty far, as various communities have proven over the years; however, you do have some restrictions that you must be mindful of. To their credit, the dev team has done what they can to expand the game’s reach with its creation tools so that creators have more freedom, design options, and so on. Sometimes, they take big swings, like with AI creation tools. Other times, they focus on smaller things to make their worlds more vibrant, such as color tinting.

Yes. Really. A recent blog post from the Roblox team revealed that there is an alpha program going on right now to help players add more layers of color to things like brick walls via “TintMask.”

“You can apply tinting to selective areas of a surface, such as the raised bricks in a brick wall, without affecting the space in between. Ultimately, TintMask will let you create more custom surfaces faster and with more control.

As a Client Beta, this feature is live in production — meaning you can publish places with it, but we still consider it in beta for now. This feature may be subject to changes before its full release.

Sure, it might be a small thing, but it’s one that could be used effectively to make various areas “pop” and make them seem like more than just “colored walls” or ones with “random textures slapped on them.” Plus, as the team noted later on, you won’t have to deal with memory when using this feature:

“TintMask also comes at no performance cost. Additionally, if you are currently uploading multiple textures to obtain tint variations of a ColorMap, you can now save memory by reusing a single ColorMap along with SurfaceAppearance Tinting to obtain your desired tint variations.”

What this all does in the end is help increase the options that players have when making their games worlds. That’s something that the dev team loves to do, and it’s part of their plan to try and make the game not just a great creation space for those with big imaginations but a place where various companies and product owners could have fun and market their various items in the game. After all, it’s all about the money in the end, right?

Either way, if you are interested in the beta, you should check it out and see how far you can go.