Best Game Pass Titles to Play Right Now (2025 Edition)

It could be argued that the Xbox Game Pass is one of the “best things in the gaming space” due to how many games it offers on a rotating basis. However, with so many games, you might not realize what the best ones to play right now are. We’ll help you with that.

#10 – Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Look, right now? Halo isn’t in the best of places. Its second trilogy was a mess in many forms, and its most recent game was a broken entity that even Bungie couldn’t have fixed if they were still on the game.

Therefore, if you want to “bask in the nostalgia” of the “good ole days of Master Chief,” you need to check out Halo: The Master Chief Collection. There are multiple games to play, and the multiplayer is still really good.

So, if you wish for Chief to “finish the fight” and be content with the fight he finished, the collection is for you.

#9 – Blue Prince

Heading now to the indie space, Blue Prince is a title that took many aback when it released earlier this year due to how fun and complex it was. You, the player character, inherit a special mansion that has a “secret room” that you must access within a certain amount of time. The problem? It’s anything but easy, and you have to work within the limits put on you to get through each challenge that each room presents to you.

People loved the unique narrative and gameplay style, and you’ll be hooked on it yourself as soon as you start laying out the “floor plan” of your new home.

#8 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition

Yes, that is an incredibly long name for a remaster, don’t blame us for it!

This remaster, though, is perfectly timed, as its sequel came out last year and made a BIG impact, showing that single-player titles still have plenty of meat on their bones when the right team is behind them. Anyway, in this game, you’ll play the Ultramarine Titus, who is tasked with killing a massive invasion of Orks on a world important to the Emperor you serve.

The fun of the game lies in its epic brutality and the weapons that the Ultramarines have to unleash on their foes. Play this game to get a sense of what it’s like, and then get the sequel to see how it gets taken to the next level.

#7 – Control

Sometimes, a game can come out of nowhere and stun you with how good it is. In 2019, we got that from Remedy Entertainment when they released Control. The game puts you in a unique government agency, and as you explore its base of operations, things start to unravel in a hurry.

You must use unique powers to not only fight back against enemies that come after you, but use the environment to your advantage so you can get to where you want to go and survive the reality warping that this place revels in.

What is the mystery hidden deep within? The only way out is through, so good luck.

#6 – Fallout New Vegas

Technically speaking, as of right now, the main entries in this franchise are also on Xbox Game Pass to play, but if you ask most fans which is the “best of the bunch,” they’ll tell you it’s Fallout New Vegas. The game was by Obsidian Entertainment, who are now RPG masters in their own right.

They took what Bethesda did in the third game and expanded upon it in their own style. You’ll get thrown into an entirely new environment, meet new characters, and see the gameplay expanded upon in fun ways. Even though it’s a “spinoff,” most feel it’s the best of the bunch, and are honestly a bit mad that Obsidian never got the chance to do another game in the series.

#5 – Stardew Valley

We’ve shown you quite a few ‘intense’ games on this list so far, and we have more to come, so how about we balance that out by showing you one of the ultimate “casual games” that millions upon millions of gamers have enjoyed over the years?

This…is Stardew Valley. The game where you get a farm and can build it up however you want, or ignore it and do other things in the local village and the surrounding areas.

The title is the ultimate casual gaming experience, and people love it. They can push things in whatever direction they want, get married to a local, or make their own “adventurous life,” and then, they can stop, play something else, and come back to it when they’re ready to continue. What’s not to like?

#4 – The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

We already showed you one remaster, so why not another that gamers were asking for? The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered was shadow-dropped on players earlier in the year, and those who had Xbox Game Pass took advantage of that immediately so that they could start their incredibly long adventure all over again.

The world of this RPG has been rebuilt visually from the ground up by Virtuous, but the story and gameplay elements that Bethesda did 20 years ago are still intact. So, whether you heard of how great the game is but never got the chance to play it, or you’ve wanted to dive back in for a while now, this game awaits your arrival!

#3 – Doom The Dark Ages

Going to a far more recent title, Xbox Game Pass is all about having “Day One titles,” and this one fits that bill perfectly, as Doom The Dark Ages came out recently and is still making an impact with players who just love to…RIP AND TEAR!!!!

The Doom Slayer is back, but this time, you’ll get to unravel the story of what happened at the beginning of his “second life.” You’ll travel through a new realm full of demons, monsters, and some allies, and attempt to stop a devastating war from unfolding…

…not that the Doom Slayer cares about this! He just wants to get some weapons and kill demons, so let him do so!

#2 – Metaphor: ReFantazio

Atlus is the king of turn-based RPGs in many respects, and so, in 2024, they decided to push their experience to a different level by making a new IP that would reflect not just the world we live in, but also push the standards of the RPGs the team has made in the past.

In the game, you play as a young man who gets wrapped up in a grand political competition. The king is assassinated, and a new one must be crowned. You’ll travel the land and attempt to make your case by helping the people of the land and rooting out evil where you find it.

The Archetype system adds new depths to combat, and you’ll want to mix and match them to see how grand your party can become.

#1 – Clair Obscur Expedition 33

When you get the opportunity to play the potential “Game of the Year” for a much lower price? Why wouldn’t you take that chance?

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is the incredible RPG made by the new team at Sandfall Interactive. They took their love of RPGs and wrapped them in a unique narrative that mixed incredible characters with deep worldbuilding to create a journey truly unlike anything you’ve seen before. Add that to the voice acting, which includes Hollywood A-Listers, and a fun combat system that you can tweak to suit your playstyle, and you’ve got an incredible experience awaiting you.

Seriously, go and enjoy this game.