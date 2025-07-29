Gamescom ONL 2025 Runtime Officially Confirmed

There are a few notable shows that gamers will tune into each year. We are coming off the big Summer Game Fest event. That opened up with a ton of great new trailers and announcements for fans. However, it’s not slowing down yet. In the coming month, we have the big Gamescom ONL.

The event is set to take place in August, so if you’re looking to tune in and watch the kickoff stream, we have some new information. Thanks to the host handling the show, an official runtime has been unveiled.

Gamescom ONL Runtime Revealed

Just 3 weeks until @gamescom Opening Night Live.



See you in Cologne on Tuesday, August 19 for 2 hours of news, updates and announcements, streaming live everywhere! pic.twitter.com/tBAQT79Bbs — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 29, 2025

Geoff Keighley took to X today and unveiled that the big showcase event will last for two hours. During which we will get news, updates, and announcements. Unfortunately, that’s all he was willing to share right now. We might start learning more about which studios might appear during the stream as we get closer to the actual event.

Gamescom ONL will be taking place on August 19, 2025, at 2 pm ET. This is the kickoff show for the actual event, where players can attend and try out some upcoming previews. We should also see some streams take place throughout the event. One of which is Xbox on August 20, 2025. That will have some interviews and new updates. One of those updates is speculated to be on the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. If you missed it earlier today, leaks came out, potentially revealing the price point and pre-order dates for those devices.

Hopefully, we are treated to some thrilling new reveals. Of course, this is not going to be the last big event for Geoff Keighley in 2025. While Gamescom takes place next month, we do know that there are plans for The Game Awards 2025 on December 11, 2025. That will close out the year with Geoff Keighley showcasing the biggest games that have captivated audiences throughout the year.