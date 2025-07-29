Asus ROG Xbox Ally Prices & Pre-Order Dates Leaked

Portable gaming has really started to thrive again. We are seeing an increasing number of devices flood the marketplace, giving consumers different means to enjoy video games on the go. One of the upcoming devices that might have been on your radar is the Asus ROG Xbox Ally. Now, we’re finding out when you can potentially prepare for the official pre-order.

Now this is not confirmed quite yet. Instead, it’s coming from various insiders and leaks. So take this with a grain of salt. We’ll have to wait for official word to come out, but if the date given is real, we shouldn’t have a long wait before we can actually put down the money for one of these devices.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Pre-order Date Leaked

This all stems back to a report by Dealabs, which has a strong following. Of course, even if the report has a strong following for leaking out some details, it’s best to just consider this a rumor. That said, it’s reported that pre-orders for both the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will kick off on August 20, 2025.

That date is also notable because it coincides with the Xbox livestream planned during the Gamescom 2025 event. We might get some more insight into the devices at that time with confirmation of pre-orders being opened up. It should also come with an exact release date.

Of course, we might know the price point for the devices as well. It’s reported that the Xbox Ally will cost consumers €599 while the more heavy-duty Xbox Ally X will run you €899. Unfortunately, we’re left waiting on the price point for those of us in the United States. But if the pre-order is happening next month, that reveal should be coming soon.

It will be interesting to see how these devices do. Handhelds are becoming more popular lately, and there are some alternatives to these. The biggest when it comes to PC gaming has been the Valve Steam Deck. So, again, we’re wondering if these handhelds will manage to compete in the marketplace or if the prices might turn some consumers away.